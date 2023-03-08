With Red Sox, hope and realism can exist at the same time

Jared has been promoting the great “vibes” in (still undefeated!) Red Sox camp, and after Raimel Tapia’s homer in a 7-1 win over the mighty Tigers Monday, he wrote, “We went from the Red Sox are scrambling to put together an outfield to the Red Sox have too many outfielders and not enough spots REAL quick.”

The likable Carrabis landed a sweet gig with a betting company, has a billion Twitter followers, has his own NESN show, and the Sox love him so much he had his own duck boat station for the last championship parade. He was the official team moderator when fans revolted at Winter Weekend in Springfield.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On my way back to spring training, I got into a small Twitter dustup with Red Sox mascot Jared Carrabis, a wildly popular baseball fan from Saugus who has turned his Sox love into a business empire.

I rarely engage on Twitter, but that one put me over the edge. I mean, Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall, Average Al Verdugo, Rob Refsnyder, Tapia?

I typed, “Yeah. Reminds me of when NL all star manager had Aaron, Mays, Clemente and Frank Robinson and had to start one on the bench.”

This set off the Sox mascot, who fired back with “meh meh meh I’m Dan Shaughnessy I hate the Red Sox meh meh meh.”

Seriously, people. Does it really have to be one or the other?

Is anything less than Full Rochie now considered “false narrative”?

The Red Sox are off to a fast start, both in game action and when it comes to their workouts. Here, Jarren Duran, Kiké Hernández, Alex Verdugo, Rafael Devers and Masataka Yoshida get some work in at Fenway South earlier this month. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The great Bill Ballou of the Worcester Telegram used to say, “If it’s zero degrees outside, and I put my coat on before stepping out of my house, I am not being negative. I am just being realistic.”

In this spirit, is it OK to suggest the Red Sox might be less than great this year? Maybe going undefeated in their first 11 spring games actually means zero? Maybe they are not going to win the World Series as they did in 2013 when we didn’t think they would be any good?

Do any of you really look at Yoshida, Duvall, Verdugo, Refsnyder, and Tapia and come away thinking the Sox simply have too many good players and not enough spots for them all? Are we in Lou Gorman “what would we do with Willie McGee” world? Does the 2023 Boston outfield remind you of Rice, Lynn, and Evans?

And what about a pitching rotation fronted by 147-year-old guys who haven’t pitched more than 20 innings in two or three seasons? Sure it’s great that Chris Sale cracked 96 on the gun in his two shutout innings against Detroit Monday. And Corey Kluber, unlike Sale and always-hurt James Paxton (hamstring now), actually made 31 starts last year. But none of them are what they were, and pitchers in their 30s generally don’t age well in today’s game.

And how about catching? It’s Reese McGuire and Jorge Alfaro now that Connor Wong has a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, they have a career .239-hitting utility player with a barking hip playing shortstop (Kiké Hernández), and the always-injured Christian Arroyo (87 games last year was a career high) at second. Rafael Devers figures to be a stud at third, but it’s impossible to project what they’ll get from rookie first baseman Triston Casas, who hit .197 but showed good discipline and power in his September stint last year.

Does this sound “sneaky good” to any of you?

A pair of strong columns on these pages this week got me thinking about expectation, anticipation, and reality. Writing about the incredible win-every-game Bruins, our Chris Gasper Tuesday posited that the Bruins will have to win the Stanley Cup in order to call this season a success. Without the chalice, Gasper summed, “They would be the 2007 Patriots on skates.” (Wish I wrote that.)

What's a reasonable level of expectation for Alex Cora and the Red Sox in 2023? Jim Davis/Globe Staff

At the other end of the spectrum, we had Chad Finn suggesting that the undefeated Sox spring is “not valueless” and “should allow some optimism to percolate.” Finn added, “There have been multiple dispatches this spring from reporters confirming that the Red Sox have ‘good vibes’ and a positive collective attitude about the upcoming season.”

Swell.

That’s why I’m back here. To take another look at this product and tell you whether I think there’s any real reason for hope.

None of it really matters. No one knows what’s going to happen, and that’s OK. We love sports and we have fun watching each season play out to its conclusion.

But still I wonder.

Spring training is ever a time of hope. So do you just want good news from down here, or do you want to know what we think is going to happen?

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.