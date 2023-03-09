Author readings around Boston March 12-18

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Suzanne Cope (”Power Hungry: Women of the Black Panther Party and Freedom Summer and Their Fight to Feed a Movement”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library, Central Branch.

TUESDAY

Megan Litwin (”Bug Catchers”) reads at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books ... Kristy Woodson Harvey (”The Wedding Veil”) and Patti Callahan Henry (”The Secret Book of Flora Lea”) are in conversation at 11 a.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe ... Lauren Ko (”Pieometry: Modern Tart Art and Pie Design for the Eye and the Palate”) is in conversation with Scott Tong at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees) ... Peter H. Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni (”When Things Aren’t Going Right, Go Left”) read at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story ... Ream Shukairy (”The Next New Syrian Girl”) and Cayla Fay (”Ravensong”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Leopoldo Gout (”Piñata”) is in conversation with V. Castro at 7 p.m. virtually via Copper Dog Books ... Bill Janovitz (”Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History”) is in conversation with Tom Perrotta at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Rebecca Mahoney (”The Memory Eater”) is in conversation with Nicole Lesperance at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Christopher C. Gorham (”The Confidante: The Untold Story of the Woman Who Helped Win WWII and Shape Modern America”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

WEDNESDAY

Advertisement

Ben Berman (”Writing While Parenting”) is in conversation with Whitney Scharer at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith ... Joshua M. Smith (”Making Maine: Statehood and the War of 1812″) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) ... Julie Carrick Dalton (”The Last Beekeeper”) is in conversation with Rachel Barenbaum at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition ... Karen Fine (”The Other Family Doctor: A Veterinarian Explores What Animals Can Teach Us about Love, Life, and Mortality”) is in conversation with E. B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Owen King (”The Curator”) is in conversation with Christopher Golden at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5).

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Maya Pindyck (”Impossible Belonging”), Adrienne Marie Barrios (”Too Much Tongue”), Jennifer Franklin (”No Small Gift”), and Deborah Leipziger (”Story & Bone”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith ... Gesine Bullock-Prado (”My Vermont Table: Recipes for All (Six) Seasons”) is in conversation with Joanne Chang at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store ... Elizabeth Shick (”The Golden Land”) is in conversation with Michael Lowenthal at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition ... Julie Gerstenblatt (”Daughters of Nantucket”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

Advertisement

FRIDAY

Matt Tavares (”Hoops”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5) ... Manan Kapoor (”A Map of Longings: The Life and Works of Agha Shahid Ali”) is in conversation with Vidyan Ravinthiran and Christopher Spaide at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees).

SATURDAY

Matt Tavares (“Hoops”) reads at 3 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.



