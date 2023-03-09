Local bestsellers for the week ended March 5

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

3. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. A Day of Fallen Night Samantha Shannon Bloomsbury

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

7. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

8. The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi Shannon Chakraborty Harper Voyager

9. Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide to Homicide Rupert Holmes Avid Reader Press

10. Someone Else’s Shoes Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. Atomic Habits James Clear Avery

8. An Immense World Ed Yong Random House

9. The Light We Carry Michelle Obama Crown

10. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

6. Never Never Colleen Hoover, Tarryn Fisher Canary Street Press

7. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

Advertisement

8. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

4. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

5. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

6. South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation Imani Perry Ecco

7. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin

8. Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention—and How to Think Deeply Again Johann Hari Crown

9. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.