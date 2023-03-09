Meet the ‘real’ Lydia Tár — or, the Chicago comedian who plays her on Twitter

What began as a lark soon became a Twitter hit: More than 20,000 fans now follow the spoof account of the legendary — and disgraced — fictional conductor (immortalized by Cate Blanchett) to see what she’ll say next about video games, witch hunts, and celebrity shoots with the likes of Beyoncé.

“ I start the clock ,” Lydia Tár says early on in writer-director Todd Field’s film “TÁR.” In conducting, timing is everything — in comedy, too. Consider the case of @LydiaTarReal, a popular Twitter account that popped up in November 2022, shortly after “TÁR” hit theaters and Elon Musk acquired the social media site.

Advertisement

“TÁR” is nominated for six Oscars, including best picture and best actress. But if there were a nod for best parodist, it might go to Daniella Mazzio, the 27-year-old Chicago-based comedian behind @LydiaTarReal.

“Unfortunately, I am once again looking for a new assistant,” she recently tweeted as Tár. “I cannot understand why young people cannot maintain a commitment for more than a few weeks at a time. Please, serious inquiries only. Great opportunity for young women in the field.”

Mazzio even designed a website, lydiatar.com, where there’s a book perpetually on pre-order, “Tár on Tár.” In the leadup to the Academy Awards, we asked Mazzio to share 10 things she learned as Lydia Tár.

BROOKE HAUSER





1. You never know what will stick. @LydiaTarReal was created in November when everyone was talking about how Twitter was probably going to die soon. The “Tár is real” joke had been going around, and I thought it’d be a funny way to kill some time on a Sunday. Now I’m writing in The Boston Globe!

2. People still aren’t sure if Lydia Tár is real. After I tweeted that Lydia was looking for a new assistant, hundreds of people took the post seriously, debating the signs of a toxic work environment and expressing their interest in the job. I take it as a compliment that I can evidently embody a character who would get yelled at a lot on Twitter.

Advertisement

3. Even fake celebrities get thirst tweets. While I expected fans of “TÁR” and the film to play up the celebrity aspect of the character, I didn’t expect the engagement to mimic some of the more . . . lurid interactions that can take place on Twitter, from users inviting Lydia over for a glass of wine to others telling her “I want you so bad.”

4. Classical music rocks. Watching “TÁR” reminded me of how much closer I used to be to the world of classical music as a former choir and music-theory nerd in high school (please, do not ask me about my a cappella years). One of my favorite exercises came when Lydia offered to name her favorite movement of any given composer. As followers shared suggestions, I put together a playlist of dozens of pieces, trying to listen as Lydia would.

5. Twitter is not real life . . . It was easy for me to ride high when the Twitter account reached over 10,000 followers — until I tried to share the occasion with nearly anyone in my real life. I found myself explaining over and over again to co-workers, friends, and my mom: a) What “TÁR” is; and b) Why Twitter users find it funny to pretend Lydia Tár is real. I promise you, by the time you get to the last point, all dignity erodes as you humbly go back to writing e-mails and feeding the cats.

Advertisement

6. . . . For the most part. When I realized the account was beginning to do well (and that the URL lydiatar.com was available), I wanted to try to do good with this unexpected platform. Thus, Lydia’s website was born, with “merchandise” links to some of my favorite nonprofits and movements. For example, the album cover for “Lydia Tár: The Collected Works” directs the user to the Queer Detainee Empowerment Project. Lydia’s forever-on-presale memoir “Tár on Tár” leads to the donation page for the National Network of Abortion Funds. I’ve been warmed to see followers send in their donation receipts.

Daniella Mazzio Stefan Carlson

7. If you are confident enough in your delivery, no one will notice your error. Early on, I Photoshopped a book cover for Lydia’s book-within-a-film, “Tár on Tár,” to include on Lydia’s website. Reader, I got it wrong. I titled the book “Tár on Tár: Composition,” and it’s “Tár on Tár: A Conversation.” This has haunted me for weeks since I rewatched the film on VOD and realized my error. I’m glad to get this off my chest.

8. There’s hope for original stories. The enduring joke about Tár being real is a testament to the fact that not only can you make a nearly-three-hour arthouse character study of a conductor/composer and people will like it, but they will form community around it through discussions, word-of-mouth marketing, and, yes, in-jokes. Even Leonard Bernstein’s estate couldn’t resist the rich lore of Lydia Tár — setting the record straight with The New Yorker that, yes, Lydia did actually study under Bernstein as a “teen-age prodigy whose talents were so formidable that she was granted special permission to be one of Bernstein’s conducting students at Tanglewood in the summer of 1990.”

Advertisement

9. It’s as fun to laugh alongside 10 people as it is 10,000. I never thought this account would be enjoyable for more than a few people. Even now with a greater following, sometimes I know a tweet will have a small audience, but I have just as much fun playing to the Venn diagram of interests as I do playing generally to anyone who knows and loves Tár.

10. The Internet isn’t all terrible. I feel very lucky that I’ve gotten to have a truly positive experience that’s connected me to thousands of people whose interests and sense of humor matches my own. I can’t say yet what is next for the account — I know it’s best not to overstay a joke’s welcome. But I couldn’t ask for anything better than to have found an audience as large as I did for as long as I did that so generously shared its enthusiasm with me. I’m a perfectionist who will always wish I was writing better or funnier, but to be able to make anyone laugh through this account has been special. Thank you #TÁRnation, and good luck to us at the Oscars.

Advertisement

More Oscars coverage:



