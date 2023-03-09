Movie starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck to film at Bova’s Bakery in the North End

The family-owned bakery on Salem Street will close March 20-25 while “The Instigators,” an upcoming movie starring Damon and Affleck, shoots scenes at the quintessential corner shop. The Boston natives play two thieves planning their next heist. (The pair also starred as robbers in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movies.)

Bova’s Bakery in the North End, open 24/7, has never closed its doors in its 97-year history. Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are about to change that.

“I’m happy to do it,” said owner Ralph Bova of letting the production use his space. He said that he’s a little nervous about closing for the first time: “I don’t want to deprive my customers.” But a little publicity never hurts, he added.

His family bakery was also featured in “Fever Pitch,” starring Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore, and in “What’s Your Number,” starring Anna Faris and Chris Evans.

The North End bakery will be the backdrop of a scene where an officer demands answers on a recent bank robbery.

“He starts smashing all the showcases and food until someone talks, and no one says anything,” Bova said of the production’s plans for the space. “They’re taking all my showcases out, and they’re putting in their prop showcases, but they still want my food.”

Bova admits that creates more work for him: “Can’t you just use a prop cannoli?”

North End residents and business owners received notice this week that a feature film “Quincy” would be filming in the neighborhood. The notice said filming would comprise both interior and exterior scenes at Bova’s Bakery. There will be parking restrictions and road closures the week filming takes place.

“The Instigators” is an Apple original and will be produced through Damon and Ben Affleck’s recently-announced studio, Artists Equity, according to Deadline.

