Upcoming documentary will revisit ‘Lost’

One of the most influential series of the past two decades has been “Lost,” which ran on ABC from 2004-10. The sci-fi series gave us a new way to approach character backstories, intriguing flash-forwards, and puzzle-based storytelling that kept us hanging on the details of each new hour. It also helped redefine the relationship between a show’s writer-producers and their fan base, with the likes of Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse frequently speaking to the press during the six seasons.
As the 20th anniversary of the show approaches, there is a feature-length documentary about it on the way. Called “Getting Lost,” it will be directed by Taylor Morden (“The Last Blockbusters”) and it will look back at all aspects of the series, from the expensive pilot episode to the series finale. Yes, that finale, which has been as controversial as the series finale of “The Sopranos” and never fails to trigger long arguments.
In a statement, Morden notes that “Lost” arrived “at a time when we all still gathered around the TV week to week to find out what would happen next” — something that happens rarely now, and usually only with HBO series such as “The Last of Us.” Morden, who hasn’t said where the documentary will appear, also seems aware of the ways in which the finale split audiences. “Love it or hate it,” he says, “‘Lost’ was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today.”
