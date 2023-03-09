Upcoming documentary will revisit ‘Lost’

One of the most influential series of the past two decades has been “Lost,” which ran on ABC from 2004-10. The sci-fi series gave us a new way to approach character backstories, intriguing flash-forwards, and puzzle-based storytelling that kept us hanging on the details of each new hour. It also helped redefine the relationship between a show’s writer-producers and their fan base, with the likes of Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse frequently speaking to the press during the six seasons.

As the 20th anniversary of the show approaches, there is a feature-length documentary about it on the way. Called “Getting Lost,” it will be directed by Taylor Morden (“The Last Blockbusters”) and it will look back at all aspects of the series, from the expensive pilot episode to the series finale. Yes, that finale, which has been as controversial as the series finale of “The Sopranos” and never fails to trigger long arguments.