Where do Black women in film go from here?

But with Steven Spielberg at the helm, the radical subtext that allowed the book to shine among Black women was obfuscated and divorced from its roots. Called “the most racist depiction of Black men since ‘The Birth of a Nation’” by journalist Tony Brown, a sentiment echoed by other Black male commentators, the film waged war between those who believed the movie’s themes of gender and racial violence aired out issues that were best left to intracommunity discussion and those who saw art as a tool to express the dynamic range of Black women’s experiences.

When the big-screen adaptation of Alice Walker’s formative novel “The Color Purple” premiered in 1985, it quickly became one of the most controversial cinematic works of the 1980s. The film, which stars Whoopi Goldberg as Celie, a young Black woman who was sexually and physically abused by Black men throughout her life, was celebrated as one of the first wide theatrical releases to consider the totality of a Black woman’s life.

Advertisement

A version of that war is still being waged today. From Julie Dash’s “Daughters of the Dust” (1991), a lush portrait of a matriarchal Gullah-Geechee family, to Chinonye Chukwu’s “Till,” a sensitively told story of Mamie Till’s life in the aftermath of her son’s lynching, Black women’s films are caught between a system that only uplifts and rewards certain Black stories and the idea that Black women, when highlighting issues we’ve faced, are traitors to the race.

A scene on set of the movie "Daughters of the Dust,” circa 1991. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Even when a Black woman’s film is as commercially and critically successful as Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King,” the West African-set historical epic starring Viola Davis, it is ignored by award voters. Many voters claimed the film was not for them, insinuating that it was not the representation of Blackness they craved or, worse, that Black movies were not meant for them to engage with at all.

Advertisement

Film is the translation of ideas and narrative into cinematically understood codes. So where do Black women’s stories fit within codes that have historically been committed to upholding whiteness and misogynoir, prejudice directed toward Black women? How film is marketed, awarded across prize-giving bodies, and discussed impacts what can be considered “cinematic canon.”

Were Black women surprised that “The Woman King” and “Till” weren’t nominated for best picture for this year’s Academy Awards? Or that their respective stars — Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler — weren’t nominated for best actress?

No, the advancement of Black women in film hasn’t proven to be a priority for Hollywood’s most prestigious award-giving body. “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women,” Chukwu posted on Instagram after nominations were announced. Deadwyler agreed, also citing misogynoir and systemic racism.

Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Mobley in "Till," directed by Chinonye Chukwu. Lynsey Weatherspoon/Orion Pictures

It’s a point Numa Perrier, director of Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama “The Perfect Find,” raised during a recent interview. She is one of a handful of Black women directors currently scheduled to release a film this year.

“The Oscars are the Oscars,” Perrier told me. “It’s really hard to straddle those worlds — having ambitions towards that, but the space consistently, pervasively, systemically does not value us in the same way and really I don’t think ever will.”

The ambitions of Black women filmmakers have typically felt outsized for a Hollywood system that has never understood or cared to see the weight of their contributions. The rallying cry for racial justice that reverberated across Hollywood after the murder of George Floyd has reverted back to business as usual. Two recent reports look at Hollywood’s failure to change when it comes to employing more female filmmakers and directors of color for major movies.

Advertisement

With the incremental progress left in the wake of Black Lives Matter and many movements before it, directors such as Prince-Bythewood, Chukwu, Ava DuVernay (2014′s “Selma”), Dee Rees (2011′s “Pariah”), Kasi Lemmons (1997′s “Eve’s Bayou”), Nikyatu Jusu (last year’s “Nanny”), and countless others are left without the career-changing power that comes from award consideration in an industry where a Black woman has yet to be nominated for an Oscar for best director.

The focus on Black women artists’ individual desires to attain awards, often firsts, shields awarding bodies and the Hollywood system from institutional failures that have allowed us to reach this breaking point.

“It’s a difficult thing to know, for every Black filmmaker and definitely every Black female filmmaker, that your work is not valued in the same way,” Gina Prince-Bythewood wrote last month in The Hollywood Reporter, after being shut out from the Oscars. “This is a systemic American problem, which is why this felt so insidious and large. It’s tough to enter something that’s supposed to be judged on merit, but you know it’s not a meritocracy.”

Advertisement

Historically, Black women directors have used cinema as a tool of self-articulation to disrupt conventional narratives. In 1982′s “Losing Ground,” Kathleen Collins provided cinematic language for a Black woman’s interior life as her marriage unravels. In 1984′s visual poem “Back Inside Herself,” S. Pearl Sharp articulates the joy of Black women rejecting eurocentric ideals of beauty. In a 1940 short film, Zora Neale Hurston used her camera to document the intricacies of a South Carolina community’s baptism.

If systematic racism and institutional failures have failed Black women filmmakers . . . Where do they go from here?

That question was at the heart of the Sojourner Truth Festival of the Arts 2023, a symposium held earlier this month at the University of Chicago that celebrated and gathered Black women filmmakers, scholars, archivists, and moviegoers; it was organized in the spirit of what was the first-ever Black women’s film festival of the same name in 1976.

The 1976 Sojourner Truth Festival organizers, left to right: (top row) Margo Jefferson, Patricia Spears Jones, Faith Ringgold; Photograph by Faith Ringgold

That festival was a radical call to collectively examine the kinds of institutional changes necessary to sustain Black women’s emerging film culture, connecting the practice to the Black feminist art tradition. It’s a call that’s still being addressed.

“Filmmaking takes courage,” Dash said from the stage during the festival’s keynote speech.

“You have to have the courage to make the film that you want to make,” she continued. “I say that often because once you start writing or getting into production, they’re always people saying, ‘Well, you know, this is not really going to sell.’ Are you making it to sell it, or are you making it to express yourself?’”

Advertisement

Dash’s monumental “Daughters of the Dust” — the first film by a Black American woman to be widely distributed in the United States — remains a model for Black women filmmakers despite the structural failures that have prevented Dash from theatrically releasing another film in the three decades since. Dash continues to direct films and TV, teach, and mentor a legion of Black women filmmakers.

Julie Dash, who directed 1991's "Daughters of the Dust." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fronza Woods, a Black woman director of two short films who had ambitions of Hollywood but felt the system wouldn’t support her vision, agreed that Black women’s film futures are as bold as their courage allows them to be.

“What’s the point of making more films like Hollywood films?” Woods said when I asked her about Black women’s future in film. “There’s room for entertainment, but I feel like this could be a period like Blaxploitation where there’s an explosion of investment and then it grinds to a halt.”

If the extended conversations at the festival are any indication, the future of Black women in film mirrors their robust past: There will always be Black women filmmakers working among a collective to document Black history and build creative frameworks of their own design.

But we must offer structural and tangible support to Black women filmmakers: to celebrate their past, present, and future; and to cultivate communities that allow their dreams to take root.

Maya S. Cade is the creator and curator of Black Film Archive and a scholar-in-residence at the Library of Congress.