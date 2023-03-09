Coolers and gear cases recalled over magnets

The YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler. US product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information.

US product regulators said Thursday that Yeti has recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the four recalled products and contact Yeti for refund information. The closures on the recalled products can fail, resulting in detached magnets, the CPSC said. If swallowed, two or more high-powered magnets can attract to each other or to another metal object and get stuck in the digestive system. The CPSC said if that happens, it can cause perforations, twisting, and blockage of the intestines, potentially resulting in infection, blood poisoning, and death. The products being recalled are the Sidekick dry gear case, M20 soft backpack cooler, and M30 soft cooler, versions 1.0 and 2.0. The coolers and gear bags were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Yeti, and other stores, including Amazon, from March 2018 to January 2023. The gear case sells for about $50 and the coolers for between $300 and $350. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CREDIT CARDS

Visa suspends decision to track purchases at gun shops after pushback

Visa is pausing its decision to start categorizing purchases at gun shops, a significant win for conservative groups and Second Amendment advocates who felt that tracking gun shop purchases would inadvertently discriminate against legal firearms purchases. The decision is, at the same time, also a defeat for gun control groups. There had been hope that categorizing credit and debit card purchases would allow authorities to potentially see red flags — like significant ammunition purchases — before a mass shooting could happen. Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Mastercard is also pausing its plans, but a spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. After Visa and Mastercard announced their plans to implement a separate merchant category code for gun shop purchases, the payment networks got significant pushback from the gun lobby as well as conservative politicians. A group of GOP state attorneys general wrote a letter to the payment networks threatening legal action against Visa and Mastercard if they moved forward with their plans. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates continue to climb

The average long-term US mortgage rate rose for the fifth straight week to its highest level since breaching 7 percent in November, just as the spring buying season gets ready to kick off. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate climbed to 6.73 percent from 6.65 percent last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.85 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACIES

California cuts ties with Walgreens after abortion pill decision

The governor of California said Wednesday that he would not renew a multimillion-dollar contract with Walgreens, after the pharmacy chain announced that it would stop selling an abortion pill in 21 states that had threatened legal action. The governor, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, said he had directed the California Department of General Services to notify Walgreens that it would withdraw a planned renewal of the contract that was supposed to take effect May 1. He said the state had paid Walgreens $54 million over the life of the contract, which allowed it to get specialty prescription drugs that were mostly used by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. — NEW YORK TIMES

MEDIA

Executive editor of Politico to leave

Dafna Linzer, the executive editor of Politico, is stepping down from her role just a year after joining the company. In an e-mail to staff, Matthew Kaminski, the publication’s editor-in-chief, said Linzer had decided to leave Politico later this month. “We have always been aligned on the goal of making Politico the world’s premier source of news on politics, policy and power. But we saw ourselves diverging over the best way to get there,” Kaminski wrote. “Dafna and I first began discussing the possibility of this move last December.” Linzer, a former managing editor for politics at NBC News and MSNBC, joined Politico in March 2022, shortly after the publication was bought by Axel Springer, a German media behemoth, for more than $1 billion. Reporting to Kaminski, she oversaw daily coverage across the newsroom, focusing on Washington and politics. Days after Linzer joined, Politico published a groundbreaking scoop: a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade. Linzer had become exasperated by the publication’s structure, in which three executive editors report to Kaminski, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. — NEW YORK TIMES

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Battery range nears 300 miles on a single charge

American drivers like everything supersized: spacious SUVs, hulking pickup trucks, the wide open road. It only makes sense, now that everything is going electric, that they also demand the world’s biggest batteries. The average electric car sold in the United States is fast approaching 300 miles between charges, according to a Bloomberg analysis of more than a decade of EV sales. Last year’s average range climbed to 291 miles, putting the US average above all other major car markets and a third higher than the global average. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell CEO’s salary jumps to nearly $12 million

The pay package for Shell’s chief executive jumped by half last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis. London-based Shell paid Ben van Beurden a total of 9.7 million pounds ($11.5 million) in 2022 as annual company profits doubled to an all-time high of $40 billion because Russia’s war in Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

HBO Max to get more titles

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will add thousands of titles to its flagship streaming service HBO Max — pulling from its library of unscripted lifestyle shows — without raising the price. The company plans to charge $10 a month for the advertising-supported tier of the new service, which is expected to be named Max, and either $15 or $16 a month for the ad-free version, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. Those are the current prices for HBO Max. Warner Bros. will also sell a new, higher-priced subscription for about $20 a month, offering better video quality and possibly other features, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Survey says nearly half of US companies plan benefits cuts this year

About half of US companies plan to cut employee benefits this year to prepare for a potential recession, according to a recent survey. Adoption and fertility-assistance programs were the perks companies said they were most likely to eliminate, while parental leave and child-care benefits were also on the chopping block, domestic services website Care.com said in a report Thursday. In December the site asked leaders from 500 companies in the United States about their plans for the year and almost all said they expected to adjust employee benefits in some way. — BLOOMBERG NEWS