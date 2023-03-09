New Eastern Bank program aims to boost underrepresented business owners

“I see money as a form of energy to be reinvested to do the things that you feel called to do. And for this business, it’s to reinvest into the business so that we can grow,” said Morales, whose loan was $100,000. “So I’m excited and I’m happy about it. It’s very reaffirming.”

Then, she heard about a new initiative by Eastern Bank aimed at helping business owners and entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds like Morales, who is queer and Latinx. Your Home Detox/ Bohio Clean (Morales’ newest cleaning venture) is the first to secure a loan through the bank’s Equity Alliance for Business .

Karla Morales was on the search for capital to support her startup cleaning business for two years. After having multiple loan applications rejected because her business, Your Home Detox , was too new and didn’t have enough credit history, Morales was at her wits end.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

Equity Alliance for Business — which Eastern is officially launching Thursday — provides businesses owned by women, people of color, queer folks, veterans and people with disabilities specialized credit offerings and loan consideration, access to financial planning resources, and one-on-one guidance from bankers who reflect the communities they serve.

Advertisement

“Our commitment to underserved and underrepresented communities is a long standing historical commitment,” said Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank. “We go from the sea coast in Southern New Hampshire, the whole way down to the Cape, and our goal as a community bank is to be able to strengthen the communities where we work and live.”

Jason Solomon (left), Abby Nguyen-Burke, Karla Morales, and Jose Abreu — members of Eastern Bank’s Equity Alliance for Business team with Karla Morales (in black), the first business owner to secure a loan through the new initiative. Eastern Bank

Part of the way Eastern Bank proposes to do this is by offering a special purpose credit program to Equity Alliance for Business participants. Abby Nguyen-Burke, Equity Alliance for Business team leader, said this program involves doing “character-based lending” practices and lowering the minimum credit score requirements needed for loans that could reach up to $250,000.

Advertisement

According to a recent MassInc poll, over 80 percent of Black and Latino small business owners are actively seeking capital while 68 percent of Asian small businesses are, compared with just 50 percent of their white counterparts.

But increasing cash flow is not the program’s only focus. “We know it takes more than capital for small businesses to thrive,” said Nguyen-Burke.

The Equity Alliance for Business also gives participants free access to Monit, software that helps with online accounting and financial analysis. Participants also get paired with a banker on the Equity Alliance for Business team who checks in with them every quarter to help with more complex issues like creating a succession plan.

Also involved in the initiative in a supporting role are Ascendus, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, Interise, Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Mill Cities Community Investments. These organizations refer business owners to Eastern Bank and will offer mentoring and networking opportunities for participating entrepreneurs.

Nguyen-Burke, whose own father was a small business owner, said the Equity Alliance for Business is so important because “It’s [important] to dismantle that status quo, to really push that barrier and change kind of what [banking] has been historically.”

Julian E.J. Sorapuru is a Development Fellow at the Globe and can be reached at julian.sorapuru@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JulianSorapuru