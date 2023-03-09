UMass biotech to lay off 25 workers

MassBiologics, a nonprofit biotech affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School in Worcester, plans to lay off 25 administrative and manufacturing employees in late April, 10 percent of its staff, the university confirmed Thursday.

The biotech is “consolidating its workforce in response to the market-related factors that are currently impacting the life sciences and manufacturing sectors,” the university said in a statement. Employees affected by the layoffs can apply for other openings at the medical school.

Dr. Mark Klempner, executive vice chancellor emeritus, said the layoffs will not affect the biotech’s efforts to win approval of and market a laboratory-made Lyme monoclonal antibody that researchers hope will provide immediate, if temporary, immunity to the tick-borne disease.