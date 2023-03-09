A bike travel film fest, bike tours around the US, and a new place to stay in NYC

Spend the first day of spring with your cycling friends — and a theater full of other travel enthusiasts — watching some of the most inspiring bike films from around the world. After several years of virtual showings, the Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival returns in person at the Somerville Theatre — a new venue — on March 20. Eight short films suitable for tweens and older will take you on heartfelt adventures from Italy and the Scottish Highlands to Kyrgyzstan, where a bike-rafting adventurer descends rapids and hangs out with nomads. Don’t miss “Annapurna, Not as Planned,” a film about two Australians who attempt to ride Nepal’s Annapurna Circuit (with some hiccups along the way) and “The Truth and Dignity Project,” which retraces the 1897 route taken by Black soldiers of the 25th Infantry Bicycle Corps (known as the Buffalo Soldiers) and highlights their remarkable journey. Doors open at 6 p.m. (grab a beer or ice cream), followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets $24 in advance, $29 at the door (plus fees); price includes entry into drawings for Ciclismo Classico gift certificates, bike jerseys, and other goodies; some proceeds benefit the Adventure Cycling Association. Ciclismo Classico has run bike tours worldwide since 1989. ciclismoclassico.com

Bike tours around New England

Time to tune up your road bike and explore New England on two wheels. Newburyport-based Great Freedom Adventures offers guided or self-guided multi-day bike tours that blend stunning routes with a taste of local culture, upscale lodging, and additional activities such as kayaking, sunset sails, and beer and wine tastings. The new five-day North Shore Port to Port Tour takes riders through Newburyport, Rockport, and Cape Ann with its estuaries, lobster shacks, and miles of stunning coastline (tours depart April 18, June 25, and Sept 16). Or enjoy the popular Cape and Islands Tour, a six-day trip that takes riders along mainly flat roads to the island’s three lighthouses and highest point (Sankaty Head at 111 feet above sea level) and on rolling hills around Martha’s Vineyard (tours begin April 23 and Sept. 17). The company also runs a trip to Rhode Island’s often-overshadowed inlets and isles. This four-day adventure takes participants biking and kayaking on Block Island and to Newport to pedal by the mansions, enjoy a lantern tour of historic areas, and hike along the Cliff Walk (trips start May 30 and Sept. 24). Prices start at $1,695 for three-day tour (10 percent off all tours booked by March 31). greatfreedomadventures.com

THERE

Lively hotel experience from the ground up

You can’t beat the location of the Marriot Marquis New York: It overlooks lively Times Square and is within a 15-minute walk from Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Museum of Modern Art, and the city’s train hubs (Penn and Grand Central stations). The 1,921-room hotel, which completed a major renovation last August, has state-of-the-art elevators that keep people moving instead of waiting, a 24-hour fitness center, and access the M Lounge (for $75 per person, per day) with its private bar, seating areas, and top-notch breakfast buffet. The Family Connector setup includes one en suite room with a king-size bed and a connecting room with two double beds, a pullout sofa, and a large bathroom. Grab a drink or a bite to eat in the Broadway Lounge overlooking Times Square and don’t miss a chance to dine at The View. This 48th-floor restaurant hosts one of the most mesmerizing 3-D dining experiences ever: Le Petit Chef, which blends tabletop animation with four exquisite wine-paired courses featuring Maine lobster risotto and fall-apart, tender beef short ribs. As an animated scene projects onto your table, watch a tiny French chef catch and prepare lobster while parrotfish and other critters swim in a colorful ocean around your dinner plate. The chef then fends off a bumblebee as he grills ribs and harvests potatoes and broccoli for the main course. It’s pure genius and a meal you won’t forget. Room rates start at $278; Le Petit Chef meals run $199 per person. www.nymarriottmarquis.com

The View restaurant, located on the 48th floor of the Marriot Marquis New York in Times Square, hosts one of the most mesmerizing 3-D dining experiences ever: Le Petit Chef, which blends tabletop animation with four exquisite wine-paired courses featuring Maine lobster risotto and fall-apart, tender beef short ribs. An animated scene projected onto your table shows a tiny French chef catching and preparing lobster, grilling short ribs, and making a garden salad (pictured here). Kari Bodnarchuk

EVERYWHERE

A handy pouch for life’s essentials

Sometimes you just need a little pouch to hold the most pertinent items — phone, wallet, hotel card, and rental car keys — rather than a bulky backpack or purse. SPIbelt (which stands for “small personal item belt”) makes comfortable belts with expandable pouches that let you carry the essentials — hands-free — whether you’re touring a city, going nightclubbing, or heading out for a run. The SPI Crossbody works great for travel: The stretchable pocket expands to fit even the largest cellphone with room for a wallet, granola bar, small notebook, and keys (it measures about 10 inches long, 5 inches deep, and 4 inches wide). It also folds up and lays flat if you have only a hotel key or other slim item inside. To use it for running, wrap the adjustable belt around your waist twice, secure it so that it doesn’t bounce, and hit the road. If you’d like something smaller, try the original SPIbelt, which comes in 24 different colors and bright designs. It has a smaller pocket, but still holds large smartphones and other items. The belt fits waists that measure 25 to 47 inches around — or use the SBI Belt Extender to add 12 inches. The company even makes a kids’ SPIbelt that has a smaller pocket and fits 18- to 24-inch waists (roughly 2 to 10 years old). All belts are handmade in Austin, Texas. $24.99 (Kids’ SPIbelt) to $34.99 (Crossbody); $4.99 belt extender. https://spibelt.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.