D.C. standout Del Mar will open downtown; Hue brings colorful nightlife to the old Storyville space

The 2023 Greenway Food Truck Program returns for the 14th year on Monday, April 3, with new and longtime favorite vendors. You’ll recognize Bibim Box , The Chicken and Rice Guys , The Cookie Monstah , The Dining Car , Gogi on the Block , Indulge India , Jamaica Mi Hungry , Moyzilla , Papi’s Stuffed Sopapillas , Revelry , Tea Station , and Tenoch . Newcomers include Kush by Saba (Mediterranean), Nothing Bundt Cakes , Paisani (parms, cannoli), Tacos Calleteco , Vaz and Mac (Tex-Mex), and Wanderlust (street food from around the world). Plan your walkable feast at www.rosekennedygreenway.org/food .

Coming soon : Washington, D.C., hot spot Del Mar is coming to downtown Boston (1 Congress St.). The Spanish seafood restaurant, a study in turquoise, ocean-liner décor, and good vibes, will open “late this year or early 2024,” says COO David Murphy. The restaurant is part of Fabio Trabocchi’s empire; he runs several D.C. destinations, including Michelin-starred Fiola . He’s also a James Beard Best Chef award-winner.

Medium Rare Lounge will open at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett (1 Broadway) next month. Relax with craft cocktails, raw bar delicacies, and comforting dishes like smoked bacon grilled cheese and fries with béarnaise sauce.

Ken and Verveine Oringer's book "Cooking with My Dad, the Chef." Handout

Openings: Hue will quietly open in the coming days at the Copley Square Hotel (90 Exeter St.). It’s a prime location, once home to Storyville Jazz Club and Café Budapest. Executive chef Barnett Harper comes from Café Marliave and Para Maria. Enjoy tandoori-style chicken and waffles, spicy tamarind pork ribs, and hot and sour soup in a multi-level space: RoseBar for snacks and wine; plus the Supper Club and Speakeasy for below-ground festivities, including live music. George Aboujaoude (Bijou, Committee) and Maurice Rodriguez (La Brasa, Fat Hen) are among those involved.

Cookbooks: Ken Oringer (Coppa, Toro) has a new chef partner: his daughter, Verveine. The pair collaborated on “Cooking with My Dad, the Chef,” to spotlight gluten-free recipes. Verveine has celiac disease and still enjoys dishes like corn arepas and mochi waffles. Get a copy for your favorite gluten-free gourmand at shop.americastestkitchen.com.

