It’s a new season for Season to Taste

The backstory Chef-owner Robert Harris started Season to Taste as a wee 20-seat restaurant and catering company on a sleepy North Cambridge block, an area he lovingly calls “flyover country.” Eventually, Harris set about looking to showcase his Euro-Southern cuisine, which had begun to draw crowds, on a larger stage.

Where to The newly expanded Season to Taste, between Harvard and Porter squares.

The original location was especially challenging once he expanded outdoors during COVID. Guests (me included) loved the cozy, hygienic heated cabanas, but parking was tough — I usually stashed my car at a nearby child care center and prayed — and bike lanes began to encroach on his space. Plus, there were no mixed drinks.

The new venue, farther down Mass Ave., has 12 bar seats, 48 table seats, and a full liquor license. It’s the type of place that lends itself to recommendations: where to take your parents as a student on a budget; where to bring a second date; where to sit alone with “Lessons in Chemistry.”

And it’s definitely not flyover country, at least not foodwise: Bagelsaurus, Barcelona, Dear Annie, Giulia, and Moeca are all nearby. Harris lived in the area for 15 years (The Abbey was his hangout), and it’s nice to be back. These days, he’s trying to strike a balance between neighborhood haunt and special evening out.

“This is an upscale neighborhood place, where you can also grab a burger and a beer,” he says.

General manager Nicholas McGriff, chef-owner Robert Harris, and executive chef Samuel Day pose for a portrait at Season to Taste restaurant in Cambridge on March 8, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

What to eat Chef Samuel Day (Puritan & Company) riffs on hi-low classics. There are savory cheddar biscuits with pimento and pickles, fried Duxbury oysters, and fried Brussels sprouts rolled in buffalo sauce — but also a duet of cherry-glazed duck, spicy and buttery fried quail, and a New York strip with blue cheese butter and truffle jus. I recommend the yellowfin tuna tartare, shiny and supple as a baby’s cheeks, swimming in an electric green chile water, topped with pickled Fresno chilies (sort of like eating gourmet Red Hots) and little pops of fish roe. Also order the roasted carrots on a Bob Ross-like easel of sunflower pesto and hot honey: sticky, rich, earthy. I’ve had and loved the bone marrow here on many occasions, threaded with pickled shallot with a shameless bulb of roasted garlic. On my most recent visit, though, it was wan. Next time, marrow.

Cherry Duck at Season to Taste restaurant in Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

What to drink For years, the only downside to Season to Taste was their lack of cocktail options. This issue has been rectified. There’s now a roster of nine $15 drinks. The Freddie Retrograde is a tart, gin-based, icy swill of Campari and pineapple that will wake you up if bored by your dining partner. Brown liquor lovers will be very happy here: scotch whiskey with golden raisin undertones; ginger bourbon with fig; maple rye. There are also plenty of local beers (Mighty Squirrel, Night Shift). At 6 p.m., the bar was already full of solo diners, chatting amiably.

Patron Chris Hurley talks with friends at Season to Taste restaurant in Cambridge. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The takeaway If this restaurant were a person, it would be wearing tweed, elbow patches, and a monocle while petting a loyal dog by a roaring fire. This is a compliment.

1678 Mass Ave., Cambridge, 617-826-9037, www.seasontotaste.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.