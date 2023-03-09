10 students charged after fight breaks out following high school basketball game in Nashua, NH

An officer was working a detail at the game but was “overwhelmed by the number of students involved” as the fight quickly escalated, police said. The fight involved players and students from both schools, police said.

On Feb. 7, officers went to Nashua High School North for a report of a fight after a game between Nashua North and Manchester Memorial High School, police said in a statement .

Ten high school students in New Hampshire are facing charges for allegedly taking part in a fight that broke out after a basketball game in Nashua last month, officials said.

After the crowd was dispersed, police began an investigation to determine who was responsible for starting the fight, police said.

Advertisement

Among the 10 people arrested and charged with riot, many of the defendants are Nashua North students, police said.

Police identified three of the defendants as Anthony Michel, 19, of Nashua; Vincent Falcone, 18, of Nashua; and Eduardo Valdes, 18, of Nashua. They are scheduled to be arraigned in the southern district of Hillsborough Superior Court. The other students facing charges are juveniles and their names were not released.

Officials at the two schools could not immediately be reached for comment.

“The Nashua Police Department, along with the Nashua School District, have zero tolerance for violent or other dangerous behaviors on school grounds,” police said. “Students that engage in this type [of] behavior will be held accountable for their actions.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.