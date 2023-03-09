Active shooter drill at Merrimack College aims to prepare emergency responders to act quickly

“We have a suspect down, multiple shots fired and multiple victims,” a man said over a police radio. “I need medical, and I need multiple officers!”

From the hallway came the sound of shouting, then gunshots, then loud, urgent voices.

NORTH ANDOVER — Five young men lay wounded on a classroom floor at Merrimack College. Three were alert, one was unconscious, and a fifth slipped in and out of lucidity as another man applied pressure to his wound.

The 50 police officers, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers frantically responding to an active shooter emergency at Sullivan Hall on Thursday morning were real, but the danger was not.

The men on the floor were members of the Massachusetts State Police Academy’s first class of cadets; their “wounds” simply pieces of red tape, while red paper cut into irregular shapes represented puddles of blood.

The exercise was part of a lesson led by the state’s Municipal Police Training Committee and visitors from the ALERRT Center at Texas State University, a public safety program that works to improve the coordination of emergency response efforts.

“ALERRT’s top three priorities are stop the killing, stop the dying, and rapid casualty evacuation,” said John Cantarella, Northeast regional manager for the ALERRT Center. “Through a unified command post, they can quickly and efficiently achieve those objectives.”

ALERRT, an acronym for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, was founded after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and bases its trainings on analysis of events such as the 2012 killings at an Aurora, Colo., movie theater and the 2016 Pulse nightclub slaughter in Orlando, Fla., Cantarella said.

“ALERRT was formed in order to give strategy and tactics to the basic patrol officer to be able to respond to those events,” Cantarella said.

The goal, according to Cantarella, is to simulate the chaos and adrenaline of a real experience so that emergency responders are ready to act, not wait for orders. He said one of the lessons learned from the inaction of police during last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is that someone needs to quickly take charge.

“ALERRT teaches that the very first arriving officer can take command,” he said.

The trainings this week at Merrimack College and next week in Holyoke are part of the state’s commitment to public safety, Governor Maura Healey’s office said.

“Our investment in training will bolster our first responders’ collective ability to prepare for, prevent, and respond to emergencies while strengthening public safety in communities across the Commonwealth,” Healey said in a statement.

Jeff Farnsworth, a senior policy adviser for law enforcement in the Department of Public Safety, said many of the police, firefighters, and 911 dispatchers trained this week will go on to teach others in their agencies, and in April, trainers from the ALERRT Center will return to Massachusetts to teach instructors at state and local police academies.

“We’ve got money, hopefully, if it survives in the governor’s budget, for next year to really start rolling this out even more,” Farnsworth said. “It is definitely a priority to roll this out much bigger and larger in the coming budget year.”

Massachusetts hasn’t yet experienced a mass shooting on the scale of Columbine or Pulse, but it could happen here, and the strategies first responders are learning are equally applicable to situations like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and injured hundreds, Farnsworth said.

“The principles are the same,” he said. “If there’s a mass casualty incident … we are going to effectively quickly stop the killing, bring those rescue task forces in as quickly as possible, and stop the dying.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.