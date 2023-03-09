Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: March 10-17

The second annual Rhode Island Craft Beer Week runs now through March 12, with brews and events scattered around the state. Visit as many breweries as you can to win prizes, including tickets to more Rhody beer fests. Full details on that here .

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but we’re about to spring ahead. That’s right, baby: Sunday’s sunset is 6:49 p.m., and we’ve got a week jam-packed with craft beers, live music, raptors, a Nintendo tournament, a St. Paddy’s parade and more. Never mind March Madness — I’m delirious with spring fever.

The next few days are brimming with events. Some highlights:

It’s the Brunch of Champions: Pizza and beer. Enjoy “Brunch in the Valley” March 10-12 with Revival Brewing at Lost Valley Pizza & Brewery.

Belt one out: Six Pack Brewing hosts open mic night March 10, 6-8 p.m.

Cookies + Beer = Yes, please. It’s “Spring Vibes” cookie-decorating at Tilted Barn Brewery March 10. ($60, tickets here.)

Bingo! Play Musical Bingo at Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing Company, while noshing on beer and pretzels March 10 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

More pizza and beer? Sure! It’s “Friday Night Lagers” at Narragansett with wood-fired pizza March 10 from 6-10 p.m.

Kids are allowed at Pawtucket’s Smug Brewing March 11 for craft time, while parents enjoy craft brews.

I’m freaking out over this one: Narragansett hosts a Nintendo Classics Tournament on the big screen and other retro consoles around the taproom. Plus cornhole in the beer garden, weather-permitting. Mario + Luigi + ‘Gansett = Happy Rhode Islanders.

Recover from the last nine days with PVD Donuts at Narragansett March 12 from noon-4 p.m.

ROOMFUL OF BLUES

Rhody’s party band, Roomful of Blues, rocks the Greenwich Odeum March 10. Co-founded by Woonsocket-born blues legend Duke Robillard in 1967, the New England favorites have a special house blend of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, blues and soul. With various lineups, they’ve earned five Grammy nods among other awards. Bring your dancing shoes. Show 8 p.m., doors 7 p.m. $35. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

M-OCEAN STATE

It’s Motion State in the Ocean State. Dance fans, beeline to the Motion State Dance Festival running now through March 11, with film, performance and community dance components. According to their Insta, Saturday classes are almost full, so hop on it if your interest is piqued. At Wilbury Theatre Group, 475 Valley St. Providence. Full schedule and details here.

CELTIC TUNES

It’s March in New England which means all things Celtic, and Bristol’s Linden Place celebrates with Rhody’s own Turas. The quartet brings traditional Irish and Celtic music as well as modern compositions to Linden’s fireside March 10 at 7 p.m., with cash bar. $20 non-members. 500 Hope St., Bristol. 401-253-0390. Details here.

Meanwhile in Cumberland, performers from the old country: Ireland’s Lúnasa takes stage at Blackstone River Theatre for two show March 12, at 3 and 7 p.m. Joining them: Dublin-born electrician-turned-traditional singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell. 549 Broad St. 401-725-9272. $35 advance, $38 door. Details here. Learn more about artists here and here.

OSCAR TIME

Sunday is Oscar night and if you’re looking to brush up on what’s up, beeline to Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport March 10 at 2 p.m. Catch five nominated animated shorts, from Canada’s “The Flying Sailor” to Australia’s “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It.” Run-time 90 minutes. Non-member $14. 49 Touro St. 401-846-5252. Details here.

I AM A ROCK

Simon & Garfunkel hits are coming to PPAC in “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” March 11. Expect projection photos, original film footage, and a full live band performing the hits, according to billing.

Now, you won’t hear the sound of silence, because PPAC is looking to keep the customer satisfied. I speak for everyone in America when I say these songs are like bookends, or a bridge over troubled water… Don’t get me going, I could do this all day. Because after the concert, you will be homeward bound. (Ok last one.) March 11, 8 p.m., tickets from $30. 220 Weybosset St. 401-421 -2787. Details here.

NEWPORT ST. PADDY’S DAY PARADE

It’s time. The 67th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off rain or shine March 11 at 11 a.m. from City Hall, proceeding to Carroll Avenue at Saint Augustin Church; an estimated at two hours, according to the parade website. Expect pipe bands, marching bands, fife & drum corps, “clown units” and more.

Immediately afterward, according to the site, fun continues with a non-alcohol family-friendly celebration from 1-4 p.m. at the Martin Recreation Center. Think bagpipers, step-dancers, pirates, face-painting, balloons, clowns and more. Free entry. 35 Golden Hill St. All details here

Elsewhere around town, some highlights:

On Parade Eve, March 10, Midtown Oyster Bar hosts live music from Newport’s Ancient Order of Hibernian’s Pipes & Drums and singers 4-6 p.m. Midtown also hosts live music on parade day, and a post-parade brunch March 12.

Stoneacre Garden hosts live parade day music.

Diego’s Newport opens at 8 a.m. March 11 for “Parade-Pregame” plus green margaritas and corned beef tacos all day, according to their Insta.

(FYI, parade-lovers: PVD’s parade — marshaled in part by our own Dan McGowan — is March 18. More on that in next week’s column.)

RAPTOR ROUNDUP

It’s a bird… it’s a plane.. it’s…! Nope, I was right the first time. It’s a bird. A big one. Embark on a search for Rhode Island’s native raptors, from red-tailed hawks to ospreys at Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Raptor Roundup, March 11 at 3:30 p.m. Nonmembers: adults $25, kids $12. 583 3rd Beach Road Middletown. Details here.

BONSAI x BEER

Get both your bonsai and beer on when Bonsai Bar pops up at LineSider Brewing in East Greenwich March 12. Learn bonsai basics as teachers help you design and prune your happy little tree. Choose your own dwarf jade and glazed ceramic pot to take home. $75. 12:30-2:30 p.m. 1485 South County Trail #201 East Greenwich. Details here.

TERRARIUM x TAPS

I’m loving this theme, Rhody. It’s more plants and brews at Narragansett with “Terrarium & Taps,” a workshop with Inebri-Art March 14. Create your miniature world of plants, rocks and moss in a glass terrarium to take home. $40. 6-9 p.m. 71 Tockwotton St., Providence. Details here.

ZUMBA ZUMBA

Get moving with a free Zumba class at Roger Williams Gateway Center. All levels welcome and no equipment needed — bring a towel, water and get ready to groove. Free. March 14, 6 p.m. 1197 Broad St., Providence. Details here.

GALLERY NIGHT

If I had to pick five things that make PVD unique, Gallery Night would be up there. Where else can you hop aboard a trolley to soak up art? Don’t miss Gallery Night’s 2023 season kick-off March 16. Every third Thursday from March through November, the Creative Capital does what it does best. Hop the trolley to see galleries, museums, and other creative hot-spots. There are also free walking tours, or go it on your own. According to their website, in 2022, they brought “at least 304 Rhode Islanders who live outside of Providence, 135 folks from out of state, and 26 people visiting from other countries to art spaces in Providence.” #GalleryNightProvidence Full details here.

IGGY’S X NARRAGANSETT ST. PADDY’S IRISH BEER DINNER

Yes to all those words. In the ultimate Rhode Island collab, Iggy’s and ‘Gannsett partner to get their St. Paddy’s on March 16 at 6:30 p.m. This is how we do St. Paddy’s in Rhody. On the menu: reuben egg rolls, Irish chowder, “Pot of Gold” pasta, Irish pub cottage pie, and for dessert? Chocolate chip doughboy bread pudding, of course. Hop on it: ticket sales end March 12. $65.87. At Iggy’s, 885 Oakland Beach Ave., Warwick. Details here.

ACTUAL ST. PATRICK’S DAY

Yup. All that Celtic fun and we didn’t even hit March 17 yet. Actual St. Patrick’s Day is shamrockin’ in Rhody. In fact, if I listed everything, this column could double in size right now. We’ll get into more in next week’s column. But a few March 17 highlights:

Yes, there’s a PVD Pub crawl. Full details on that here and here.

Charlestown’s Rathskeller Down Back hosts a St. Paddy’s party with live Celtic tunes 12:30-3:30 p.m. with food and drink specials. Free admission. 489b Old Coach Road. Details here.

For something totally different, Soul Sanctuary in Coventry celebrates St. Paddy’s with herbal mocktails, healthy snacks, adult coloring and live music. $5 admission. 7-9 p.m. 808 Tiogue Ave. Details here.

Out in Westerly, take a Lucky Leprechaun Hike through the trails of the Riverwood Preserve from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Walkers are encouraged to wear green. You’ll “enjoy some themed beverages and snacks.” $10 non-members. 5 Boy Scout Drive. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Sláinte!

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.