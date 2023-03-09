Boston activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband indicted on more federal charges

Cannon-Grant, 42, and her husband, Clark Grant, 39, who ran the the nonprofit Violence in Boston Inc., are also accused of concealing their income to fraudulently obtain $12,600 in rental assistance funds from Boston’s Office of Housing Stability in 2021, around the same time they were purchasing a new home in Taunton.

Community organizer Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband were indicted on new federal fraud charges Thursday, including allegations that they received nearly $60,000 in relief funds to provide hot meals to Boston residents who were struggling during the early days of the pandemic — but used it to pay a car loan, auto insurance, and other personal expenses.

“Instead of truthfully reporting that Clark Grant was receiving pandemic unemployment assistance (in addition to his salary), and that other family members were gainfully employed and receiving pandemic unemployment (in the case of one other family member), the defendants allegedly misrepresented their actual household income to obtain rent relief funds that were intended to aid Boston residents who were facing housing insecurity,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a press release announcing the new charges.

The allegations are among nine new counts, including the filing of false tax returns, that a federal grand jury added to an 18-count indictment filed against the couple in US District Court in Boston a year ago.

Their lawyers could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Last year, Cannon-Grant and her husband pleaded not guilty to the original indictment charging both of them with wire fraud, conspiracy, and making false statements on a mortgage application, as well as an additional count of mail fraud against her.

The initial indictment charged Canon-Grant and her husband with three separate schemes: defrauding donors who gave money to their nonprofit, illegally collecting an estimated $100,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits, and lying on a mortgage application.

The couple had been scheduled to stand trial this month, but the proceedings were canceled in February after Cannon-Grant hired a new lawyer to represent her. A new trial date has yet to be set.

Cannon-Grant rose to prominence in 2020 after organizing a march in Franklin Park that drew thousands to protest the killing of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of police. She formed a collaboration with a Dorchester restaurant to distribute more than 1,000 free meals a day to people struggling during the pandemic.

For her efforts, the mother of six was honored as a Bostonian of the Year by the Globe Magazine and hailed as the city’s “best social justice advocate” by Boston Magazine.

Then in March 2022, Cannon-Grant and her husband were indicted on sweeping charges, alleging that they raised more than $1 million in grants and donations for Violence in Boston Inc., created to help people in need, then spent a substantial amount of it on themselves. They spent donations on a vacation to Maryland, dining at restaurants, trips to a Boston nail salon, rent on their Roxbury apartment, and buying a car for a family member, the indictment alleges.

On Thursday, they were charged with conspiring to defraud the Boston Resiliency Fund by obtaining $53,977 in pandemic relief funds in April 2020 by claiming they would use it to provide 20,000 hot meals in one month to people in Boston, according to the indictment. Instead, the indictment alleges that Cannon-Grant immediately withdrew $30,000 of the money and used it for personal expenses, including $1,099 to pay her car loan and $566 for her personal auto insurance.

The new charges also include allegations that Cannon-Grant and her husband conspired to defraud the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance by submitting a forged employment document so another family member could receive approximately $43,893 in unemployment assistance.

Cannon-Grant is accused of fraudulently obtaining $33,426 in unemployment benefits and Grant is accused of collecting $67,950 even though he had a full-time job for a transportation company, according to the indictment.

“Unemployment caught my ass. Asked me to provide documents by June unless I’ll have to pay it all back,” Cannon-Grant texted her husband on March 26, 2021, authorities allege.

The new indictment also alleges that Cannon-Grant filed false tax returns for 2017 and 2018, and failed to file tax returns for 2019 and 2020, even though she was paid tens of thousands of dollars from Violence in Boston during those years.

In July 2022, four months after her federal indictment, Cannon-Grant posted on Violence in Boston’s Facebook page that the nonprofit was suspending all programs and shutting down immediately.

“I have served this community with my whole heart and I deeply regret the loss of a community resource during a time when people are still struggling,” she wrote.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.