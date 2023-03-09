Bowdoin College appoints its first woman president

Safa Zaki, a psychologist who now serves as dean of the faculty at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., will assume her new role on July 1, Bowdoin said in a statement.

Bowdoin College trustees on Thursday announced the appointment of its first woman president, an Egyptian-born cognitive scientist who will become the sixteenth leader of the 229-year-old liberal arts college in Brunswick, Maine.

Zaki will succeed Clayton Rose, who is stepping down at the end of the academic year after leading the private college for eight years, the statement said.

Rose said Zaki’s character, dedication and experience make her “the perfect leader for Bowdoin.”

Advertisement

“I am thrilled that Safa will be our next president,” Rose said.

A 19-member committee made up of faculty, staff, alumni, student and trustee representatives conducted a nationwide search for candidates and unanimously recommended to the Board of Trustees that Zaki be appointed, the statement said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Zaki has been a psychology professor at Williams College since 2002, the statement said. In her research, she models cognitive processes using computational approaches, focusing on how people divide the world into categories. Her work has been published in numerous academic journals and she has received funding from the National Institute of Mental Health, the statement said.

“Safa’s hallmark is her devotion to research and education, and the people at the heart of those endeavors,” Williams College President Maud Mandel said in the statement. “Throughout our close partnership, I’ve watched in admiration as she has consistently absorbed the most varied range of viewpoints and distilled them into a respectful, clear, and typically creative way forward ... she will be deeply missed by Williams students, faculty, and staff alike.”

At Williams, Zaki also oversees the budgets and personnel of many academic departments and programs at Williams, including athletics, the grants office, the Oakley Center for the Humanities and Social Sciences, the Center for Environmental Studies and the Center for Global Languages, Literatures & Cultures, among others.

Advertisement

She been involved with college governance, serving as chair of several committees, the statement said, and was even a member of Williams’ most recent presidential search committee.

“From the moment we met Safa ... it was clear that she was a special person with the leadership experience and values to make a profound impact on the Bowdoin community,” said Trustee Sydney Asbury, who co-chaired the search committee. “Safa’s authenticity and kindness came through at every step of the process.”

Zaki was born in Egypt, the statement said, and raised in numerous countries including Tanzania, Syria, Jordan, and Trinidad and Tobago.

She attended American University in Cairo for her undergraduate degree in psychology, then earned her master’s degree and doctorate in psychology Arizona State University, the statement said. She has also served as a postdoctoral research associate at Indiana University.

Board of Trustees Chair Scott Perper, who was a member of the search committee, said Zaki’s global perspective, academic career, appreciation for both humanities and science, and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion are among many qualities that made her “the right choice for Bowdoin.”

“She clearly wants to make a difference in this world, and we couldn’t be more pleased or more excited to welcome Safa to Brunswick,” Perper said in the statement.

Zaki said she is honored to have been selected and is looking forward to joining the Bowdoin community.

Advertisement

“I am particularly inspired by Bowdoin’s commitment to the common good, something I sensed in all my conversations throughout the search process and in my time on campus,” Zaki said in the statement.

Trustee Bertrand Garcia-Moreno, another co-chair of the search committee, said she is elated by Zaki’s appointment.

“We are living in an era of remarkable change in which the relevance of higher education in general, and the promise of the liberal arts in particular, could not be clearer,” Garcia-Moreno said in the statement. “Safa is the perfect choice to guide the College through the fascinating chapter that lies ahead.”

Zaki has two children, Adly and Sabrina, who both recently graduated college, the statement said. Her husband will be joining her in Brunswick.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.