Former Brookline town employee arrested for alleged misuse of public funds

McIntosh , who had been an employee for around nine years, was arraigned in Brookline District Court and charged with larceny over $1200 by false pretense, the statement said.

Allan McIntosh II, 60, of Natick, was arrested March 3 after an extensive investigation into the suspected purchase, according to a statement from the town.

A former employee of Brookline’s public works department was arrested last Friday for allegedly using public funds to buy automotive supplies for personal use, town officials said Thursday.

He was released on his own recognizance, the statement said. He is scheduled to return to court on April 19 for a pre-trial hearing.

Advertisement

The Brookline Commissioner of Public Works, Erin Chute Gallentine, said it was an abuse of the town’s trust.

“It is a grave insult to the honest and hardworking men and women of Public Works that serve this community with integrity every day,” Gallentine said in the statement.

McIntosh had been placed on leave Oct. 26 for an unrelated policy violation, the statement said, and formally left his job on Dec. 4.

On Feb. 3, the Department of Public Works was made aware that McIntosh II had allegedly used the town’s purchase order to acquire items from an auto parts store in Framingham, the statement said.

The department immediately notified the Brookline Police Department, which began an investigation.

Protocols for the approval and use of purchase orders are being reviewed by the town, the statement said.

Brookline’s Town Administrator Chas Carey said the town is committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

“This is a deeply disappointing violation of our community’s trust,” Carey said, according to the statement.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.