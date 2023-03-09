🏀 It’s PC/UConn Day at the Big East Tournament

To preview today’s game and the entire Big East Tournament, I asked the great Kevin McNamara to answer a few questions. McNamara hosts the KevinMcSports Hour on 790 The Score every weeknight from 5 to 7 p.m. and on WPRO-AM from 6 to 7 p.m. He also writes about the Friars at kevinmcsports.com.

Ed Cooley’s boys split the season series with Danny Hurley’s Huskies, but they’re underdogs today against a team that some experts think could make a run to the NCAA Final Four a month from now.

The most expensive ticket in college basketball today is for the afternoon session of the Big East Tournament when No. 5 seed Providence takes on No. 4 seed UConn at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Q: Let’s cut right to the question everyone has. Do you consider the Friars a lock to make the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens today?

McNamara: Lock, no, but I believe they will get in. They are more of a bubble team (last four to eight teams to qualify) than most observers think. The resume has some serious holes, but a loss to UConn should not affect their credentials much at all. So a 10 or 11 seed with a loss, while an upset win over UConn sends them towards the 8 line.

Q: PC beat UConn at home, but then looked overmatched against them in Storrs. What should we expect to see in today’s matchup?

McNamara: The Friars are in a tailspin defensively, coming off the worst home loss in Ed Cooley’s 12 seasons as coach. So no mojo heading into a game against a team I’ve been high on all season. UConn is Final Four good and has too much size and defense for the Friars right now.

Q: It feels like a Cooley/Hurley rivalry for the next decade or so would be great for college basketball. How do those guys actually feel about each other?

McNamara: They legitimately like each other and there is a healthy respect to how focused/intense/successful both have become. They used to work out in the same gym in East Greenwich [when Hurley coached at URI]. Maybe they can do the same at some NYC hotel Thursday morning.

Q: Flash forward to the Big East final Saturday night at The Garden. Who’s playing and who’s cutting down the nets?

McNamara: I’ll take UConn over Xavier. The Catholic schools threw the Huskies a lifeline and brought ‘em back to the Big East. Three years in and they’re flying high.

