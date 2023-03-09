Lasell University student charged with stealing $500,000 from employer; allegedly bought Tesla, trip to Hawaii with funds

On Feb. 22, officers were called to Lovisa, a Burlington jewelry store where Foster worked, for a reported breach of a credit card machine, police said.

Ariel Foster, 19, of Boston, is charged with larceny over $1,200, Burlington police said in a statement.

A Lasell University student was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly stole more than $500,000 from a Burlington jewelry store, which she spent on a Tesla, a trip to Hawaii, and Louis Vuitton products, officials said.

“An investigation determined that on three dates in February, items scanned at the register had their price increased, and the cost of the item was then allegedly refunded to a credit card belonging to Foster,” police said.

There were eight improper transactions, police said, totaling $547,187.

Police said they subpoenaed Foster’s bank records, which showed a refund transaction from the jewelry store. Her records also showed several high-priced transactions between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, “including the purchase of more than $35,000 for a Tesla, almost $6,000 to Delta Airlines, more than $20,000 to a hotel in Maui, Hawaii, and almost $5,000 in Louis Vuitton purchases,” police said.

Police executed search warrants at Foster’s home and dormitory, where she was taken into custody, police said.

Foster was released on $1,040 bail and is expected to be arraigned at Woburn District Court Friday, police said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.