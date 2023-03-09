Lawyer says NBA trainer wants to ‘rebuild his life’ after rape charges dropped by DA’s office

At issue in the high profile case was what took place between McClanaghan and a woman at a Boston hotel overnight Nov. 3 and 4. The woman told Boston police Sexual Assault Unit detectives she awoke in her hotel room on Nov. 4 unclothed and bruised after apparently having sex with someone without her consent the night before.

“It’s the worst thing he’s ever gone through in his entire life. And his family and friends went through this with him‚’’ said Kelli L. Porter, the Boston defense attorney for McClanaghan. “And this is something that’s incredibly hard to rebound from. But if there’s anyone who can rebuild his life and get through it, it’s Rob McClanaghan.”

Robert W. McClanaghan IV is focused on rebuilding his personal life and career after Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden abruptly dropped date rape charges filed last fall against the Rhode Island-based NBA trainer, his defense attorney said Thursday.

A representative for the woman could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Advertisement

McClanaghan, 43, was arraigned Nov. 22 on charges of rape and using drugs to obtain sex, two felonies that Hayden said were supported by surveillance video and physical evidence, though he also acknowledged there was no forensic confirmation that the woman had ingested a so-called date rape drug.

Porter has publicly insisted since her client’s arrest that he was innocent of committing any crime against the woman. She said Hayden’s decision to drop all charges, Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court, is proof that McClanaghan has now been “exonerated.”

In court papers, Porter wrote that surveillance video that prosecutors described as proof that McClanaghan sprinkled something into the woman’s drink while both were in a hotel bar on Nov. 3 was not completely or accurately described by law enforcement.

Hayden’s office also wrote they were dropping the case against McClanaghan because they concluded they could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors said the decision to end the case was influenced by “information that emerged after the defendant’s arrest.”

Advertisement

Porter strongly disputed that. “There was no new information after his arrest,” she said. “I have no comment on the woman involved. I am respecting everyone’s privacy. It’s a hard situation for everyone .... His only focus is moving forward. He’s not thinking about anything other than that.”

McClanaghan started his career as a physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach at Bishop Hendricken, a private, all-boys school in Warwick, the Globe has reported. There, he met current Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who as a high school freshman in 2003 was essentially McClanaghan’s first client, the Globe has reported.

McClanaghan’s career as an athletic trainer includes working with NBA star Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who wrote the forward to McClanaghan’s 2019 book, “Net Work: Training the NBA’s Best and Finding the Keys to Greatness.”

Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.