Man arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl and cocaine in Ipswich

A Chestnut Hill man was arrested for allegedly possession of fentanyl and cocaine after a business owner reported suspicious activity behind his building in Ipswich, police said Thursday.

Damien Thornton, 40, is charged with possession of a class A substance, fentanyl, and possession of a class B substance, cocaine, Ipswich police said in a statement.

Officers responded to a local business on Topsfield Road after the owner reported that a man and a woman had been dropped off at his store and that the man appeared to be hiding several bags and backpacks behind the building Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., police said. Officers found Thornton behind the building and saw that he had “numerous bags of personal belongings, with several items of drug paraphernalia in plain sight,” the statement said.