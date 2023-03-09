Man arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl and cocaine in Ipswich

A Chestnut Hill man was arrested for allegedly possession of fentanyl and cocaine after a business owner reported suspicious activity behind his building in Ipswich, police said Thursday.
Damien Thornton, 40, is charged with possession of a class A substance, fentanyl, and possession of a class B substance, cocaine, Ipswich police said in a statement.
Officers responded to a local business on Topsfield Road after the owner reported that a man and a woman had been dropped off at his store and that the man appeared to be hiding several bags and backpacks behind the building Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., police said. Officers found Thornton behind the building and saw that he had “numerous bags of personal belongings, with several items of drug paraphernalia in plain sight,” the statement said.
Advertisement
A detective arrived on scene and conducted a field test to confirm that substances found in Thornton’s possession were fentanyl and cocaine, police said.
Officers also discovered that Thornton was also wanted on three default warrants from local courts.
Thornton was arraigned Thursday at Ipswich District Court, police said. He was ordered held on $500 cash bail, and his bail on his previously pending cases was revoked.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.