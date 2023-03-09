Man charged in airplane incident due in federal court in Boston

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, is scheduled to appear at a 2 p.m. hearing in US District Court in Boston. On Monday, he was ordered to remain in custody on a charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew and flight attendants. Torres has yet to enter a plea.

A Leominster man accused of attacking a United Airlines crew Sunday during a flight from Los Angeles to Boston after allegedly trying to open an emergency door is slated to appear in federal court Thursday for a detention hearing.

This still image from video provided by Lisa Olsen shows a man who federal authorities have identified as Francisco Severo Torres as he moves through the cabin on a weekend flight from Los Angeles to Boston, Sunday, March 5, 2023.

His lead public defender, Joshua Robert Hayne, declined to comment Wednesday, and on Thursday, a second attorney, Gene Allen Franco III, said in court papers that he would also represent Torres. Franco identified himself in a filing as a research and writing attorney with the Federal Public Defender Office.

Advertisement

Torres attracted the attention of the United Airlines crew about 45 minutes before landing in Boston, when a cockpit alarm sounded indicating that a “starboard side door” between the first-class and coach sections had been disarmed, prosecutors have said.

A flight attendant found that a handle had been moved out of the fully locked position and that the emergency slide arming lever had been “disarmed.” The attendant secured the door and slide and reported the matter to the captain and crew, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said.

Another flight attendant reported having seen Torres near the door and believed he had tampered with it.

The crew confronted Torres, who responded by asking if any cameras had captured him altering the door, prosecutors said. That prompted an attendant to notify the captain that Torres posed a threat and that the plane should land as soon as possible, prosecutors said.

At that point, Torres allegedly got out of his seat and approached two flight attendants standing by the starboard door.

Advertisement

“One of the flight attendants saw Torres mouthing something that he could not hear,” prosecutors said. “Torres then allegedly thrust towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times.”

Passengers tackled Torres, who was restrained with the flight crew’s assistance, prosecutors said. He was immediately placed into custody once the plane landed in Boston.

Passengers told investigators Torres had “asked a fellow passenger where on the safety card it showed where the door handle was located during the flight attendants’ safety briefing prior to takeoff and that Torres was seen pacing in a galley before attacking the flight attendant,” prosecutors said.

After the plane landed, State Police removed Torres and detained him at the agency’s airport barracks, where he was interviewed and allegedly admitted that he entered a bathroom on the plane and broke a spoon in half to fashion a weapon, according to an affidavit.

Torres told investigators that he tried to open the emergency exit door to jump from the plane and admitted to knowing that if he did, many people would die, according to the affidavit.

The filing went on to say that Torres claimed he was defending himself when he tried to stab one of the flight attendants in the neck.

“Torres stated that he believed the flight attendant was trying to kill him, so he was trying to kill the flight attendant first,” the report said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors haven’t disclosed why Torres was in Los Angeles before boarding his flight, or for how long. He is a longtime Leominster resident, according to court records and the city’s police chief, Aaron Kennedy.

In recent years, police have twice sought to have Severo Torres hospitalized involuntarily due to concerns about his mental health, Kennedy said Wednesday.

“The criminal history, which is very minimal, was tied to his mental health issues,” the chief said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.