Maura Healey has sides of her head buzzed to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital

Healey was joined by New England Patriots player Devin McCourty, who posted a video of him trimming her hair on Twitter.

Governor Maura Healey had the sides of her head buzzed Thursday at the annual “Saving by Shaving” charity event in Quincy to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

The event raised more than $4 million, which will be donated to the Every Child Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital for pediatric cancer research, host Granite Telecommunications said in a press release.

Governor Maura Healey checked her haircut that was done by New England Patriot Devin McCourty. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

For every participant that shaved their head or donated at least 8 inches of hair, Granite donated $2,500, the press release said. Each donation was matched by the family of Granite CEO Rob Hale, for a total of $5,000 per participant, the company said.

Advertisement

Around 800 people participated, the company said. During his tenure as governor, Charlie Baker was a regular at the event. All of the hair collected will be donated to Hair We Share, an organization that creates custom wigs for with medical hair.

Over the past 10 years, Granite has raised more than $50 million for charitable organizations through the event, the company said.

“I am proud of the Granite team and the greater community and how we work together to support the amazing work done by Boston Children’s Hospital,” Hale said. “Boston Children’s Hospital helps families from near and far with the answers they seek, and we are honored to play a part in supporting that mission.”

Great time…Gov @maura_healey is brave letting a bald guy cut her hair https://t.co/oxev5W3FSJ — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 9, 2023





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.