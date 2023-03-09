National Guard deployed to staff N.H. men’s prison

Corrections officers have had to work three to five overtime shifts per week, said Captain Gary Burke, the president of the Corrections Supervisors Union. Burke said working multiple 16-hour shifts has destroyed morale in the facility, and officers are exhausted.

More than half of entry level corrections officer positions are vacant, up from 29 percent in 2020.

CONCORD, N.H. -- Staffing shortages at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men have become so severe that Governor Chris Sununu is sending the National Guard to the maximum security facility after the Department of Corrections requested back up.

“It’s their home life versus their work life and people stay because they’re worried about getting disciplined, something that could affect another job opportunity,” he said. “It’s a state of institutional servitude.”

Understaffing also negatively impacts residents at the facility, with reduced access to visits and services, such as programming for mental health or wood shop, though Department of Safety Commissioner Helen Hanks told the Globe no services have been cut completely. The department has implemented “roving closures” -- shutting down the education floor one day and the recreational yard the next.

After closely monitoring daily shifts, safety concerns prompted her to ask the National Guard to help staff the prison, she told the Globe. “We can only go so low as we examine what’s really critical shift to shift,” she said. “We want to make sure that we ensure safety for our staff first and foremost.”

The National Guard will be deployed to the prison for three months. “If there’s a need to extend that further, we’re prepared to support that as well,” said Lt. Col. Greg Heilshorn, director of public affairs for the New Hampshire National Guard.

But Burke said while the short-term reprieve is welcome, it’s not enough.

“My concerns with what the state is doing to address it is the fact that it’s not solving the problem,” said Burke. “It’s a temporary fix and basically everybody says what’s the next step.”

Eighteen guardsmen will be deployed to start work at the prison on March 20, including six soldiers and 12 airmen. They are expected to finish an abbreviated training and fill control room positions, particularly during the weekend, that require little or no contact with incarcerated people.

“It’s not ideal from any point of view,” said Paul Twomey, a longtime progressive lawyer who has worked as a public defender. “Theoretically you would want professional, trained people doing that kind of stuff. You’ve got immense power over people.”

The Department of Corrections began looking to the National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, 20 National Guard members were sent to the men’s prison to work for a few months, and in January 2022, 25 members helped staff the prison during a two month period.

“Staff are happy to have them come in and help,” said Burke, adding that the National Guard performed well both times. “They are specific on qualifications, what positions they can work, they’re paired with a staff member, they go through a training process.”

The Department of Corrections has struggled to hire for entry level guard roles that pay $23 an hour, the lowest paying law enforcement roles in the state, according to a department spokesperson. The department-wide vacancy rate is at around 34 percent, but vacancies at the entry level are 51 percent.

“This is a self-inflicted injury,” said Seifu Ragassa, president of the New Hampshire Probation and Parole Officers Association Command Staff Union, who blames the shortage on state lawmakers who changed the retirement package for correctional officers in 2011. Instead of receiving a pension after 20 years of service, now correctional officers have to work 32 years in order to be eligible.

“Compared to many other states, the retirement package is worse here,” he said. “Nobody is coming through the door.”

Ragassa is sending 18 to 20 provision parole officers to help staff the prison on a voluntary basis. They have done so before and successfully fought the department’s attempts to force them to staff the prison last year.

The ACLU criticized the Sununu’s decision to deploy the National Guard, calling it a “temporary band-aid that fails to address the true cause of the current problem.” Joseph Lascaze, who manages the ACLU’s smart justice campaign, said around half of people currently in prison are there because of a parole violation, and many of them would qualify to be in a halfway house or community-based supervision instead.

“These parole violations and lengthy halfway house waiting lists create higher resident counts, which in turn create a ‘need’ for ‘higher staffing levels,’” he said. “Instead of continuing this harmful cycle, the NH Adult Parole Board should properly fund halfway houses and community-based alternatives more frequently, which would drastically reduce the ratio of staff-to-resident required for daily operations.”

Hanks said understaffing has been a longstanding issue that particularly affects the men’s prison, the department’s largest correctional facility. The problem started in 2009 and 2010, according to Hanks, when the state entered a recession. The men’s prison was closed and many of its staff members were laid off. Now, they’ve spent years hiring people back. But after the pandemic, a lot of corrections officers retired.

“Running corrections during COVID was mentally exhausting,” said Hanks. “What we saw in 2021 and 2022 were heightened rates of retirement.”

Hanks said the department is continuing to focus on recruitment and retention to address the issue moving forward. They offer a $10,000 signing bonus for new correctional officers, she said, and began a wellness initiative, hiring a clinical mental health provider for employees in December 2022. There are also two comfort dogs to help employees deal with stress on the job.

In the meantime, they’ll rely on the National Guard.

“This is a situation of last resort,” Sununu said Wednesday after approving the deployment.





Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.