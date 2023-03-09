New Hampshire lodge apologizes after accidentally destroying a box of English students’ passports

But two days later, the trip took an unfortunate turn when a box containing all the travelers’ passports was thrown into a dumpster when “a member of our management team was cleaning and organizing the back office,” the lodge’s management said in a statement.

More than 40 high school students and staff from the Barr Beacon School in Walsall, England, traveled to New Hampshire on Feb. 17 and stayed at the Kancamangus Lodge near Loon Mountain Resort, according to the school’s website.

A New Hampshire lodge has issued a public apology after accidentally destroying dozens of passports that belonged to students on a skiing trip in the White Mountains from England, delaying their return home for several days.

“Our scheduled, contracted garbage disposal company emptied the dumpster and promptly destroyed all contents,” the lodge said.

The lodge said it didn’t realize its mistake until a chaperone for the trip asked about the box’s location so they could keep another passport in it.

“The awful situation regarding the irreversible mishandling [of] our guests’ passports has elicited many responses from our guests and community: outrage, anger, disappointment,” the lodge said. “We share all of those sentiments. For us, personally, we’ll add shame to that list. This situation should never have happened.”

The lodge said the error “rendered us speechless” as staff worked to assist the school.

“It has provided a humbling learning experience from which we will take immediate, concrete action,” the lodge said. “We have committed to our guests that we are going to make this right so nothing like this ever happens again.”

Katie Hibbs, the head teacher of Barr Beacon Head School in Walsall, England, told WMUR last month that 41 passports had been destroyed by the hotel. School officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

The group had planned to return home eight days after arriving, but the trip was extended until March 1 while the group worked to replace their passports.

The travelers spent the extra time checking out New York City, the school said in a post on its website.

“Our pupils have had an amazing time skiing on the slopes in New Hampshire followed by exploring New York … more exploring than they had planned for.” the school said in a post on its website.

The school’s message, posted on March 3, included many photos from the trip, showing students on the snowy slopes in New Hampshire and visiting the 9/11 memorial and other landmarks in New York.

The collection also included some shots of the students gathered outside the British Consulate General’s office in New York, where they obtained emergency passports.

“The enthusiasm and resilience that our pupils showed over the week exemplified what it really means to be a Barr Beacon pupil,” the school’s post said. “We would like to say a massive thank you to our dedicated staff who dealt with the very unusual circumstances they were faced with. They have ensured that all pupils were not only kept safe but also took the opportunity to embrace their additional time in New York and give them the opportunity to explore some incredible places.”

