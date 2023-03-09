Police officers will stay out of Somerville schools under new district plan

School staff will primarily handle altercations between students in schools, but incidents including “substantial harm” to physical safety, destroying school property, and stealing, would rise to the level of calling police, under the new guidelines.

The plan, developed by a special policing task force and approved this week by the Somerville School Committee, outlines when educators should call police to respond to incidents in schools. The so-called liaison officers will be the first responders in more serious matters.

Somerville will continue to keep police officers from being stationed in its schools under a plan aimed at redefining the district’s relationship with the city’s police department.

Jeff Curley, interim superintendent of Somerville Public Schools, said he is in the process of developing specific guidance for administrators around the task force’s recommendations. Based on community input, the district is working to formalize the relationship between the school system and police, codifying the role of police in schools, he said.

“With the School Committee’s vote on Monday comes interim clarity of [police] roles in our schools and identification of designated, specially trained officers who will respond in emergency situations,” Curley said in a statement.

The school district suspended its school resource officer program, ending its full-time presence in schools, two years ago, after facing public backlash over calling police on a 6-year-old boy, who is Black and Latino. The district claimed the child inappropriately touched a girl, but his mother contends he was too young to be sexually aware and wondered whether his race influenced the district’s decision.

The plan comes after years of national debate over and opposition to police presence in schools, as advocates have warned police presence doesn’t create safer environments for students of color, who are disproportionately targeted by law enforcement.

Flavia Peréa, the mother of the boy involved in the incident, said the policy is a “good step in the right direction,” but more work must be done in Somerville to address incidents in schools involving police. She said this includes school leaders apologizing to her family for what happened to her son and acknowledging “the harm that they did.”

“It’s kind of like recognition that my son and my family are a casualty,” Peréa said. “Because if this had been in place when my son was in first grade, none of this would have happened... He is really the victim of something that clearly they’ve recognized as wrong and harmful, and that’s a really bitter pill to swallow.”

Andre Green, chair of the Somerville School Committee and member of the special policing subcommittee, said in a statement that “finding the balance between safety of students and staff, and addressing systemic racism head on, is incredibly challenging especially in the current national political climate.”

“With regard to the presence of police in schools we absolutely understand that it is a polarizing issue, but first and foremost we remain committed to finding the option that is in the best interests of everyone in the Somerville Public Schools,” he said.

Safe Schools Somerville, a group of parents, students, and educators who have been advocating to keep police out of Somerville schools, on Wednesday commended the School Committee on its vote and called for other districts to follow suit.

“It goes to show that they are listening to the community and are willing to take bold steps in pushing Somerville Public Schools in the right direction,” said Rob Odilon, a Safe Schools Somerville steering committee member.

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.