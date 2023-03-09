South End consultant, community advocate latest to announce candidacy for Santiago’s Boston state House seat

Moran is a 24-year South End resident who has worked for companies such as Liberty Mutual, Systems Evolution, Inc., and Bose, and says he is committed to making the city affordable for the next generation. He wants to invest in more green space and supports allowing cities and towns to implement rent control.

The latest is John Moran, a South End consultant and community advocate, who plans to announce his candidacy at an event at Titus Sparrow Park Thursday morning.

It’s only been 20 days since Jon Santiago announced he was vacating his state House seat to join the Healey administration, and already four candidates have rushed to replace him in the Boston district.

Advertisement

“When my partner and I came to the South End 24 years ago, we were able to buy a condo. That is not possible today,” he said in an interview with the Globe ahead of his announcement. “I want younger people to be able to do what Michael and I did.”

Moran, whose own father suffered from drug addiction, also believes the state should invest more money to help people suffering from drug addiction and homelessness around Boston’s Mass. and Cass — the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which serves as the center of the city’s opioid crisis.

Moran now works for Cambridge biotech giant BioGen, and said he felt like at this stage in his career, he wanted to try running for office. He said he is taking eight weeks off work to focus on the campaign.

Moran said about four years ago, he wanted to better understand the development of affordable housing in his South End neighborhood, and got involved with pushing reforms for Article 80, as the guidelines for the development review process are known. What he saw, Moran said, was “a lack of community input.”

Advertisement

It inspired him to get involved with the Alliance for Downtown Civic Organizations and Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandez-Anderson’s advisory council. He is also longtime leader of the Concord Square Association in the South End.

Three other candidates have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, which encompasses most of the South End and includes parts of Back Bay, Roxbury, and Dorchester. Candidates include South End Democrats Amparo “Chary” Ortiz and Jonathan Alves, and Dorchester Democrat Brian Kearney.

Moran, who hired Pete Buttigieg alum Sydney Throop to his campaign, is the first candidate in the race to make a formal announcement.

The special election is one of two to take place in Boston this year, after Representative Ed Coppinger recently left his seat representing the 10th Suffolk House to head up the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

Santiago won the seat in 2019 after beating longtime incumbent Byron Rushing in the Democratic primary.

The primary election for Santiago’s seat is set for May 2. The final election will be on May 30.

Moran was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, who he says inspired the first-time candidate’s interest in public service. His mother volunteered for many organizations and his stepfather was an elected tax collector for over 20 years, he said.

In addition to his work in the business sector and advocacy space, Moran is also an active political donor. According to state campaign finance records, Moran donated $2,450 to Santiago’s campaigns in the last five years, and $3,000 to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaigns in the last nine. He also donated $2,250 to Fernandez-Anderson, who chose him to serve on her advisory committee.

Advertisement

Moran has also spent money nationally, pouring more than $1,000 into Pete Buttigieg’s “Win the Era” political committee in 2020, and donating $1,000 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to federal campaign finance records.

Moran lives with his husband, Michael, and their dog, Edna, on Waltham Street in the South End. Moran has earned degrees in Japanese studies and international business from Earlham College and Tufts University.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.