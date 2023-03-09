Tell us what memories have stuck with you from the 2013 Marathon bombing

This year marks 10 years since three people were killed and hundreds were injured during a domestic terrorist attack that took place at the Boston Marathon.

As we remember the lives lost and those forever changed, we also want to know what you remember most about the bombing and the manhunt afterwards. Was it a photo? A small moment of heroism? A feeling? Do you remember exactly where you were when you heard the news?

We want to hear it all – big and small – to reflect the totality of how the Marathon Bombing affected everyone here, and many others who have a connection to the Greater Boston area.