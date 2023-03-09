When your apartment is a history lesson

She found an apartment on East Springfield Street in the South End virtually, using FaceTime with her real estate broker, and only noticed the plaque on her building the day she moved in.

Lisa Gordon grew up in Sudbury and was living in San Francisco in 2016 when she moved back to Boston.

Dr. Cornelius Garland, the founder of Plymouth Hospital, the first and only Black hospital in Boston.

The plaque noted that the brownstone was once Plymouth Hospital, Boston’s first and only Black hospital, founded by Dr. Cornelius Garland.

Gordon wondered why she had never heard of Dr. Garland and Plymouth Hospital.

From 1908 to 1928, before Black doctors and nurses were allowed to work in the city’s hospitals, Garland ran a small hospital as well as a training school for Black nurses. While the hospital staff was Black, they offered their services to patients regardless of race and ability to pay.

“This sounded like a huge piece of history about Boston,” Gordon said. “This man was not just a doctor, but a visionary.”

Her curiosity piqued, Gordon turned first to Google, found little, and kept going. She contacted the South End Historical Society and found that Alison Barnet, an author and South End historian, knew quite a bit about Dr. Garland and Plymouth Hospital.

Barnet shared with her a report Dr. Garland wrote about the hospital in 1914. It included some photos, and the one showing Dr. Garland sitting at his desk, with a distinctive fireplace off to the side, caught Gordon’s eye.

“It was the living room of my apartment,” Gordon said. “I was living in what was Dr. Garland’s office.”

Gordon went to the city archives, then the Boston Public Library and combed through old copies of the Boston Guardian, the African-American newspaper whose publisher and editor, William Monroe Trotter, was a major civil rights leader at the same time Dr. Garland was running Plymouth Hospital.

She learned that Trotter opposed Dr. Garland’s plans to open a bigger Black hospital, saying it would detract from efforts to integrate the city’s hospitals.

Trotter won the debate, and shortly after Plymouth Hospital closed in 1928, integration began at city hospitals.

Gordon continued her research and found an article mentioning Dr. Garland’s great-grandson, Dan Reppert, who lives in North Carolina. She sent him a message on Facebook, and not long after the two were talking on the phone.

Reppert gave Gordon access to family photographs and letters and memoirs that put a real face on Dr. Garland and his family. He also introduced Gordon to his mother, Joan Reppert, who helped her draw a fully-developed portrait of her grandfather, a man who grew up poor with 11 siblings in Alabama and went on to study medicine in London before arriving in Boston.

Gordon’s dive into the history of Dr. Garland and Plymouth Hospital has encouraged Garland’s family to do a deeper dive themselves.

“Right now, I’m still sifting through my grandmother’s trunk of paperwork,” Dan Reppert said. “Lisa Gordon has been invaluable as an encouragement. Much of this story would have been lost without her author’s curiosity.”

Gordon, managing editor for the New England Journal of Medicine’s digital journal Catalyst, moved out of the South End apartment in 2020, but her interest in Dr. Garland’s story has only intensified. Last month, she wrote about her long historical dive for WBUR’s Cognoscenti page.

And now, she is at work on a historical novel about Dr. Garland and Plymouth Hospital.

“There’s still so much more to learn,” she said. “I haven’t found out why he called it Plymouth.”

City archivists are doing their own research, trying to develop a fuller picture of Dr. Garland and Plymouth Hospital.

Dan Reppert said his family supports Gordon’s and other efforts to bring Dr. Garland’s story to a wider audience.

He was struck by the fact after going head to head on the integration debate with Trotter and losing, his great-grandfather remained a widely respected physician with a thriving practice.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.