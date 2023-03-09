McConnell hospitalized with concussion after fall

Spokesman David Popp said McConnell is being treated for a concussion and “is grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.” McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

The Kentucky senator, 81, was at a Wednesday evening dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund, a campaign committee aligned with him, when he tripped and fell. The dinner was at the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C., formerly the Trump International Hotel.

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell suffered a concussion after a fall at a local hotel and remains hospitalized “for a few days of observation and treatment,” a spokesman said Thursday.

Senators leaving a Republican conference lunch on Thursday said McConnell’s staff had given them an update during the meeting. Utah Senator Mitt Romney said they were told that “he’s doing well, feels fine, but had a concussion.”

President Biden tweeted that he wishes McConnell a “speedy recovery” and looks forward to seeing him back on the Senate floor.

Concussions can be serious injuries and take time for recovery. Many professional sporting associations have focused on the dangers of repetitive head injuries. Even a single incident of concussion can limit a person’s abilities as they recover.

In 2019, the GOP leader tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, suffering a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

First elected in 1984, McConnell in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

The taciturn McConnell is often reluctant to discuss his private life. But at the start of the COVID-19 crisis he opened up about his early childhood experience fighting polio. He described how his mother insisted that he stay off his feet as a toddler and worked with him through a determined physical therapy regime. He has acknowledged some difficulty in adulthood climbing stairs.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Archives reveals more mishandling of classified documents





Donated document collections of Henry Kissinger, Madeleine Albright, and several other former US lawmakers and high-ranking officials — have included potentially mishandled sensitive information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Thursday.

The Archives has received about 80 reports since 2009 of potentially classified or restricted documents donated to libraries, universities, and museums by former members of Congress, diplomats, scientists, and others.

The documents reported were screened and not all of them were or should remain classified or restricted. Other instances included documents that were unclassified, or redacted or returned as they were.

Archives officials disclosed the reported national-security finds during a private meeting last week with House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, and Jim Himes of Connecticut, the panel’s top Democrat.

On Thursday, the Archives confirmed the briefing and shared a list of those whose documents required screenings.

Kissinger and Albright were joined on the list by fellow former secretaries of state Cyrus Vance and Dean Acheson as well as those who shared sensitive documents outside the government. The lawmakers whose classified papers were shared include former senator Ted Stevens, who was chair of the Appropriations Committee and its subcommittee on defense.

Himes and Turner on Wednesday said the disclosure indicates misuse of classified material has occurred on a far broader scale and at different levels of government than recent cases involving President Biden, former president Trump, and former vice president Mike Pence.

Turner and Himes said they were told by Archives officials that various institutions have reported finding documents with classified markings among donated material they’ve received for former public officials.

“How that happened is beyond me,” Himes said, adding that mishandling occurred “way too much.”

Separately on Wednesday, both Turner and Himes reiterated dissatisfaction with the amount of information that they and other House and Senate leaders received in a separate closed-door briefing last week regarding discoveries of documents at the residences or offices of Biden, Trump, and Pence.

They said the FBI, Justice Department, and intelligence officials had not been forthcoming, either in providing direct access to the documents in question or revealing much of what was in the material. They said the explanation given was that releasing the information would impede continuing investigations.

Turner complained that the top eight members of Congress who are charged with the nation’s most important secrets certainly are not going to be a threat to those inquiries.

BLOOMBERG NEWS

Hackers obtain vital data from House members

Members of the House of Representatives and their staffs were told this week that sensitive personal information was exposed after a data breach at the D.C. health insurance marketplace.

‘’DC Health Link suffered a significant data breach,’’ Catherine L. Szpindor, chief administrative officer of the House, wrote in a letter to colleagues. She said that while she did not have information on the size and scope of the breach, the FBI had informed her that data on hundreds of lawmakers and employees had been stolen.

It did not appear that lawmakers were the target of the breach, Szpindor said. Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York asked DC Health Link to provide further information, she added.

Senators and their staffs were also affected by the breach, but it did not appear that data beyond their names and those of their families were exposed, the Associated Press reported.

The FBI told McCarthy and Jeffries that law enforcement officials found they could buy sensitive personal information taken from DC Health Link on the dark web, according to a letter sent by House leaders to the marketplace, ‘’including names of spouses, dependent children, their social security numbers, and home addresses.’’

‘’We have initiated a comprehensive investigation and are working with forensic investigators and law enforcement,’’ DC Health Link said in an e-mail. ‘’Concurrently, we are taking action to ensure the security and privacy of our users’ personal information.’’

A broker on an online crime forum claimed to have records on 170,000 DC Health Link customers and was offering to sell the data, the AP reported. It was not able to verify the broker’s claim.

WASHINGTON POST

Ex-Trump adviser censured after admitting lies about election

A Colorado judge has censured Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal adviser to Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign who admitted in state disciplinary proceedings that she made at least 10 false statements about the 2020 election as part of an effort to mislead the public, according to court documents.

Bryon M. Large, Colorado’s presiding disciplinary judge, wrote in a six-page opinion signed Wednesday that Ellis had “repeatedly made misrepresentations on national television and on Twitter, undermining the American public’s confidence in the 2020 presidential election.”

Ellis signed a legal acknowledgment that ‘’she made a number of public statements about the November 2020 presidential election that were false’' and did so with a ‘’reckless state of mind’' and with “a selfish motive,” according to documents released by Colorado’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel.

Many of those statements were made in interviews on Fox News. Ellis claimed in one appearance “that there was widespread fraud in this election” and that “we know that President Trump won in a landslide.’’ The cable news channel is now facing its own lawsuit over whether its executives, producers, and on-air hosts knew the statements being made on their platform were false.

Ellis and her attorney deemed the outcome a success, noting that she did not lose her law license in Colorado. She is required to pay $224 as part of the stipulation.

WASHINGTON POST