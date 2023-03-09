Watch live: Norfolk Southern CEO testifies before Senate on East Palestine train derailment

Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress on Thursday and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery hazardous materials train derailment as senators investigate rail safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right,” CEO Alan Shaw said in prepared remarks released ahead of the Senate Environment and Public Works panel hearing.

