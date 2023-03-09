fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Norfolk Southern CEO testifies before Senate on East Palestine train derailment

Updated March 9, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw spoke to reporters, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.Matt Freed/Associated Press

Norfolk Southern’s CEO is apologizing to Congress on Thursday and pledging millions of dollars to help East Palestine, Ohio, recover from the fiery hazardous materials train derailment as senators investigate rail safety and the Biden administration’s response to the disaster.

“I am deeply sorry for the impact this derailment has had on the people of East Palestine and surrounding communities, and I am determined to make it right,” CEO Alan Shaw said in prepared remarks released ahead of the Senate Environment and Public Works panel hearing.

Watch live here:

Boston Globe video