The 15-minute city, by any other name

In common usage, a city implies a certain scale; a diversity of places, economic opportunities, and people; and an assembly of environments (my neighborhood of Jamaica Plain is an example). Indeed, where I live, I can satisfy most daily needs and even many that fulfill me for weeks, all within a 15-minute walk, from dining and shopping amenities along Centre Street to parts of the Emerald Necklace to a Whole Foods. Or I can jump on public transit (or in a car, heaven forbid) for parts farther afield. I am not bound by any borders from taking advantage of the expansive opportunities the larger city offers.

The problem with the concept of the 15-minute city is the use of the word “city” ( “The pushback against the 15-minute city,” Opinion, March 6). Thinking of 15-minute neighborhoods would be more appropriate and less prone to misunderstanding by skeptics or to attacks by conspiracy purveyors. Centuries ago, 15-minute cities may have even been the norm, though equivalents today would be considered small towns or villages.

A 15-minute city sounds rather constraining, but to have a city with plentiful “complete neighborhoods” in which to choose to live (affordably) would make for a wonderful city indeed.

When policy puts up curbs to infrastructure, there can be backlash

Carlo Ratti and Robert Muggah ask about the backlash against the 15-minute city in their March 6 op-ed. While some of the pushback is due to our fractured politics, there is a real issue when the focus of policy is on stopping actions, such as automobile use, rather than establishing conditions to allow for the service and amenities necessary for a workable, walkable “15-minute” community.

In much of Greater Boston, local zoning and other land use controls significantly limit the density and services necessary for a 15-minute community. Sidewalks are often inadequate, as are loading zones and other infrastructure needed to support residents and local businesses.

Local officials need to first address regulatory and related issues to allow necessary investments that build resilient, convenient, and walkable neighborhoods. Only then are residents likely to adopt a lifestyle focused on using convenient local services, thus allowing for stronger community connections and eventually reducing vehicle dependence.

Seeking a 15-minute city? Go north to N.H.

The 15-minute city is a reality for many of us in New Hampshire. From my house in Newport, it’s a 10-minute walk to the library, town hall, the pizza place, a coffee and doughnut shop, a barber, the schools, and four churches. The Sugar River Recreational Rail Trail and the Ocean State Job Lot are 5 minutes by bike. Sadly, it’s 17 minutes in my car to the Mount Sunapee ski area.

