The dirty truth: Pollution makes the world its canvas

Claude Monet’s “Houses of Parliament, Sunlight Effect (Le Parlement effet de soleil),” 1903. A study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences argued that Monet and his contemporary, Joseph Mallord William (J.M.W.) Turner, were chronicling the worsening effects of air pollution on London and Paris during the Industrial Revolution. Grace Underwood Barton/Brooklyn Museum

Re “More than a mood setter: New research shows that early climate warnings can be found in the paintings of Turner, Monet” (Metro, March 5): Dharna Noor’s article reminded me of an elderly man in the 1980s who told me that his family’s maid had to remove an inch of ashes from the front steps of their Back Bay townhouse twice daily.

You don’t have to go far to find evidence supporting Noor’s article: google “19th century smog” and you’ll find photos of blackened skies in major cities. In the early 1800s, William Blake asked, “And was Jerusalem builded here/Among these dark Satanic Mills?” Air pollution in American cities was still significant in the 1970s, but thanks in part to the work of the Environmental Protection Agency, New England recorded only 24 days of “unhealthy air” in 2022.