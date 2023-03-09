The dirty truth: Pollution makes the world its canvas

Re “More than a mood setter: New research shows that early climate warnings can be found in the paintings of Turner, Monet” (Metro, March 5): Dharna Noor’s article reminded me of an elderly man in the 1980s who told me that his family’s maid had to remove an inch of ashes from the front steps of their Back Bay townhouse twice daily.
You don’t have to go far to find evidence supporting Noor’s article: google “19th century smog” and you’ll find photos of blackened skies in major cities. In the early 1800s, William Blake asked, “And was Jerusalem builded here/Among these dark Satanic Mills?” Air pollution in American cities was still significant in the 1970s, but thanks in part to the work of the Environmental Protection Agency, New England recorded only 24 days of “unhealthy air” in 2022.
As a photographer, I am looking forward to the time when any urban landscape is devoid of the ground-level ozone and other hazy elements that are produced by gas combustion vehicles and industry. There is always more to do.
Glenn Kulbako
Somerville