Freedom to pay for pricey cancer care closes gap between healthy and ill

The article “For cancer patients, an unproven, costly path: Custom medicines may be last hope for some, but their use raises ethical concerns” (Page A1, March 5) quotes bioethicists who worry that a program involving expensive experimental cancer treatments “threatens to widen health disparities between haves and have-nots.” Here’s a view from another bioethicist: America needs more economic equality, but we also need equality between the healthy and the ill. If we deny people the opportunity to pay for expensive cancer treatments that not everyone can afford, why not apply the same principle to expensive housing and education, which also affect health? Wouldn’t it be better to treat health care like education, with a free universal public system plus the option of buying out of it?

Felicia Nimue Ackerman