Is Mexico a lawless place?

But the kidnapping of four Americans last Friday, which occurred just three blocks from the border with the United States, wasn’t shocking to Mexicans. What was shocking to them was how swiftly the Mexican government reacted to the attack: The victims were found just four days after the abduction by Mexican authorities who worked with American law enforcement officials. Tragically, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown had been killed, while Latavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams survived the brutal assault. They were all friends from South Carolina. Authorities believe the perpetrators were cartel gunmen; one individual was arrested .

It was a heinous ambush-style shooting that resulted in a kidnapping, some of it captured on video . It happened in broad daylight near a busy intersection in the Mexican border city of Matamoros as onlookers drove by.

The attack also served as a stark reminder of the danger vulnerable populations face. As common as drug cartel violence is in some Mexican cities and towns, it’s particularly menacing for migrants and asylum seekers.

Here’s why: The four American victims drove to Mexico reportedly for one of them to get a medical procedure. Mexican authorities said they believe the crime was not a targeted attack. Two Mexican officials, speaking anonymously, told The New York Times that one theory being considered is that the victims, who are Black, were mistaken for smugglers of Haitian migrants.

Activist Guerline Jozef, the cofounder and executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance, a San Diego-based nonprofit that advocates primarily for Haitians and other migrants of African descent, told me in an interview that she saw the video of the attack on social media on Friday and that she spent the weekend working frantically to identify the victims when she realized the attack happened close to one of the migrant camps in Matamoros. “I thought, ‘those could be Haitians,’” Jozef said. “This assault just proves that there is no safe space for Black people, whether they were mistaken for Haitians or Black Cameroonian migrants or not, whether you were George Floyd or a woman who just goes to Mexico to get medical care because they might not be able to afford it in the United States.”

Anti-Blackness isn’t a new dynamic in Mexico. And Black asylum seekers have faced increased racism, harassment, and cruel acts of violence since the Mexican government agreed to become a de facto waiting room for those trying to apply for asylum here.

In the first year and a half of the Biden administration, Human Rights First tracked more than 10,000 reports of “murder, kidnapping, rape, torture, and other violent attacks against people blocked” from asylum processing or expelled to Mexico, the nonprofit wrote in a report. These victims include Jocelyn Anselme, an asylum seeker from Haiti who was killed in Tijuana and a transgender teenager from Honduras who was expelled by American authorities three times to Mexico, where she was raped “and her long hair cut off by transphobic assailants,” read the report.

Mexico is long overdue for a reckoning with its rampant anti-Black racism. The violent incident also contributes to Mexico’s bad reputation. “It feeds a narrative that Mexico is a lawless place,” Alejandro Hope, a security analyst in Mexico City, told The New York Times. The US State Department has classified the state of Tamaulipas, where Matamoros is located, as level 4, which is the highest warning to Americans to avoid visiting due to safety concerns.

The crime has also captured Mexicans’ collective attention for the expeditious way the victims were found, for Mexico is indeed a place where impunity reigns and justice is in extremely short supply. While praising Mexican authorities for finding the four American victims, many Mexicans voiced their anger and frustration online at their government for ignoring crimes against its own. At least 100,000 people are missing in Mexico, a record high, according to figures released last year. When that “dark landmark” was reached, experts from the United Nations decried it as a “heartbreaking tragedy” that is met in the country with “almost total impunity,” according to a press release. Mexicans make excellent points. The swiftness with which the government acted to find the Americans shows it can do it for all Mexicans as well.

For Jozef, though, the fact that the attack was captured on video was key to the rapid mobilization of authorities. “If there had been no videos and pictures, there would not have been a search and rescue, period,” she said. Why is it that Black people and other vulnerable populations always have to show proof of their humanity? “We have heard so many stories of Black migrants being killed and bodies taken away.” Mexican authorities owe them and other Mexican victims the same justice.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.