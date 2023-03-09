The missing puzzle piece

The corner of this thrift store is the place for puzzle lovers: You can walk away with an armful of puzzles for a fraction of what they cost new. The quality varies, of course, but there is usually at least one good treasure to be found: a 1,500-piece Van Gogh retrospective , a 1,000-piece guide to common quilt block patterns , or a 500-piece photo of marbles, perfect for a warmup.

The jigsaw puzzles are shelved with games in the far back corner of the thrift store, which was once home to a JCPenney or Filene’s and now houses second-hand ghosts. Like any good thrift store, it’s teeming with people at any hour of operation: Carts bump and kids dart and someone laughs loudly in housewares, a private joke with a public punchline.

Occasionally, while pulling out puzzle boxes or moving games aside for a better look at what’s hidden behind, I’ll find a lone puzzle piece on the shelf, or a few pieces will spill onto the floor. There is something deeply unsettling about examining a found but ultimately terminally lost piece, the knowledge that somewhere a puzzle exists that will never be whole again. In a puzzle of 40 or 2,000 or 10,000 pieces, not one of those pieces is more or less important than any other except in the exact moment you need it; each is simultaneously the most and least essential. They perform a specific and unique function and no more. But that function is everything.

That one piece unites a group of strangers, a secret community of enthusiasts who frequent the games corner of this thrift store. We leave notes for one another hidden in the boxes: “missing 1 pc. (I am Robot)” read a note I found in a 1,000-piece puzzle of classic science fiction book covers. Someone had later edited the note by crossing out “Robot” and writing “LEGEND” underneath. It’s true; the piece that included most of the E and N in the title was missing. Maybe the original note writer confused the cover with “I, Robot,” which is nearby.

One note had nothing to do with pieces — all were intact — but instead featured the puzzle solvers: a list of five people who had completed the puzzle before me, including full names and towns. That seems like small-batch self-doxxing, but the sentiment was nice.

The best note I’ve found, written in all caps in thick brown marker, reads, “NO MISSING PIECES.” The writer can’t possibly guarantee this; the lone piece on the shelf attests to the difficult journey each puzzle faces between homes. Maybe it was intended as a preventative statement, the anonymous puzzle deity blessing — or commanding — every single piece in that box on their journey: You are important, you are needed, you belong.

There’s an older woman at the thrift store checkout who worries I’m not dressed warmly enough for the cold. She’s probably right, though just her kindness will warm me enough to brave the parking lot chill. She and I are like puzzle pieces, too — essential parts of family and community; connections between friends and strangers at a time when we’re all trying to find the missing pieces in our own lives. I wonder if she leaves notes in used puzzles, too.

Heather Hopp-Bruce is director of visual strategy for Globe Opinion. She can be reached at heather.hopp-bruce@globe.com.