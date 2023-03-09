Good Will (Apartment) Hunting: Unit in triple-decker where Damon’s character lived costs $4,500 a month

The rent for the second floor unit in the triple-decker at 190 W 6th St. — made famous by the iconic Boston film — is likely a bit steeper than what the fictional MIT janitor could afford. But in the 25-plus years since it graced the big screen, the property has undergone a number of renovations, much like Southie itself.

How do you like them apples?

Those looking for an apartment in South Boston could live in the same building as Matt Damon’s smart-talking — and prodigiously gifted — character in “Good Will Hunting.” The cost: $4,500 per month.

The home’s dilapidated vibe in the film (recall the stacked tires and broken furniture strewn across the yard) is no longer. Now it’s considerably more upscale — and so unrecognizable that it took an eagle-eyed podcast host to point it out on Twitter.

“It’s just amazing. I didn’t realize it. I don’t think the owner realized it,” said Frank Celeste of Gibson Sotheby’s, who shares the listing with Ash Williams. “It’s gone crazy with everybody’s interest.”

Celeste has been in the real estate business for more than 30 years. But he’s never had so much action on an apartment.

“People just love the movie so much. Everybody’s commenting on it,” Celeste said. “It’s been exciting, but super interesting that it’s carrying so much weight.”

In 2007, 10 years after the film was released, the Globe reported that the property had “only gotten grungier with age” and attracted “a fair share of shutterbugs who [were] out hunting Will.” But the once-shabby building was renovated in 2012, its ramshackle appearance given a sharp makeover.

File photo of the backyard, where scenes from the movie “Good Will Hunting” were shot. Tlumacki, John Globe Staff

The first-floor unit where Will Hunting resided made a splash when it hit the market in 2017 for $729,000.

The two-bedroom, two-bath unit now for rent totals 1,000 square feet, according to Celeste. It’s an open concept with windows and light on three sides, “which is highly unusual in an established historic neighborhood,” he said.

“It has great open living dining, and perfect direct flow out to the outside space of the deck” for ease of entertaining, he said.

The primary bedroom has a pair of French doors that allow the air and natural light to stream in. The unit also has one off-street parking spot included in the rent.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and granite countertops, he said.

Some of the other amenities include central air, in-unit laundry, and a gas fireplace. It’s also close to a number of restaurants, parks, gyms, and public transportation, Celeste said.

The property has come a long way, he said, from the one featured in “Good Will Hunting.”

Take a look at the property below:

The outside of 190 W Sixth St. in South Boston. Gibson Sotheby’s

The kitchen. Gibson Sotheby’s

The dining room. Gibson Sotheby’s

The living room. Gibson Sotheby’s

One of the bedrooms. Gibson Sotheby’s

The outside porch. Gibson Sotheby’s

Parking space outside the property. Gibson Sotheby’s

The bathroom. Gibson Sotheby’s

The outside of 190 W Sixth St. in South Boston. Gibson Sotheby’s

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.