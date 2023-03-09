fb-pixel Skip to main content
After the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk was belted to the ice, his father wanted to fight the perpetrator

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated March 9, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Jake DeBrusk left the ice briefly after taking a heavy hit from Edmonton's Mattias Ekholm.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After Brad Marchand drew a holding call on the Oilers’ Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm knocked down Jake DeBrusk with an unpenalized shove to the chest.

DeBrusk, clearly in pain, was face-down on the ice for several seconds, play stopping at 7:59. He remained hunched over as he headed for the dressing room.

He was back shortly, but not before his father, an Edmonton TV broadcaster, had a laugh about it. “Why do I want to want to drop the gloves with Ekholm right now?” cracked Louie DeBrusk on SportsNet. Louie fought 115 times in his 401-game NHL career, according to HockeyFights.com.

