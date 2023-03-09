After the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk was belted to the ice, his father wanted to fight the perpetrator

After Brad Marchand drew a holding call on the Oilers’ Zach Hyman, Mattias Ekholm knocked down Jake DeBrusk with an unpenalized shove to the chest.
DeBrusk, clearly in pain, was face-down on the ice for several seconds, play stopping at 7:59. He remained hunched over as he headed for the dressing room.
He was back shortly, but not before his father, an Edmonton TV broadcaster, had a laugh about it. “Why do I want to want to drop the gloves with Ekholm right now?” cracked Louie DeBrusk on SportsNet. Louie fought 115 times in his 401-game NHL career, according to HockeyFights.com.
Advertisement
Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.