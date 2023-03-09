Boston College faces formidable Merrimack next in Hockey East tournament

The goal would set the tone as BC rolled to a 5-2 win over the Minutemen and will live to play in the men’s Hockey East tournament for at least another day. But as has been his nature in his time at Chestnut Hill, Warren downplayed the significance of his role in the game and his last time suiting up at Conte Forum, preferring instead to focus on the team afterward.

Marshall Warren ’ s final home game at Boston College could not have gone much better. The senior captain got the Eagles on the board just 68 seconds into Wednesday night’s first round playoff game against UMass, blasting a short from inside the blue line for an early 1-0 lead.

“That was awesome. I think it was a good team effort from everyone,” said Warren. “We had a quick start, which was a good confidence booster for our whole team. We struggled a little bit with that in the beginning of the year, so it’s good now.”

BC (14-15-6) now will face Merrimack Saturday at Lawler Rink at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors swept the season series in convincing fashion the first weekend in November, winning at home, 3-1, as well as at Conte Forum, 5-2.

“Those were two tough games for us,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “They’re a mature team. They don’t beat themselves. They really make you earn everything. Hopefully we have matured from four months ago.”

The top line of Nikita Nesterenko, Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau certainly looked liked it had matured Wednesday, combining for nine points and a +11 rating. The trio have been skating together for the last month.

“It’s nice when you have a line that you can count on for some offense every night,” said Brown. “It really sets the tone, and I think it gives the other lines confidence too.”

The second place finish in Hockey East is the highest Merrimack (21-12-1) has reached. The Warriors find themselves on the bubble with regard to making the 16-team field for the NCAA tournament, and would benefit from a deep run in the conference tournament. Lunenburg native Alex Jefferies has recorded at least one point in each of the last nine games and leads the team in scoring with 14 goals and 27 assists.

That BC is facing Merrimack, and not No. 1 seed Boston University for a fifth time this season is because Vermont, which finished the regular season in last place, upset sixth-seeded Maine in the first round. As the lowest remaining seed, the Catamounts will face the Terriers Saturday at Agganis Arena at 4:30 p.m.

The teams met two weeks ago, with the Terriers sweeping the weekend in Vermont. They followed that up with a sweep of Providence to secure the Hockey East regular season title and improve in the Pairwise to fifth with a record of 24-10-0.

“They’re a big team. I think they’re one of the biggest teams in the country,” said Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo. “They close time and space very well in all three zones just because of their length. They’re very structured. They were a tough opponent for us up there so I expect their best.”

Freshman Lane Hutson continues to have one of the best rookie seasons in league history, leading Hockey East in scoring with 43 points on 12 goals and a league-high 31 assists in 33 games.

In the other two quarterfinals on Saturday. third seed Northeastern (17-12-5) will host seventh seed Providence (15-13-7) at 7 p.m., and fifth seed UMass Lowell 17-14-3) will travel to fourth seed UConn (20-11-3) for a 4 p.m. start.

While Lowell and UConn split their two-game series during the regular season, Providence went 1-0-1 against Northeastern, with the tie occurring after the Huskies rallied on the road from a 3-0 deficit in the third period before going on to get the extra point with a shootout victory on Feb. 10.

Harvard begins defense

Harvard (21-6-2) opens its defense of the 2022 ECAC tournament championship Friday by hosting Princeton (13-17-0) in a best-of-three series.

The Crimson had a bye last week and find themselves sitting at sixth in the Pairwise. A deep run in the conference tournament would secure a No. 2 seed.

Harvard swept the Tigers during the season, although both were close games. Harvard prevailed at home, 4-2, on Oct. 29, then rallied from a 3-0 deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining to win, 4-3, in overtime at Princeton on Jan. 6.

It’s been quite a week already for the Crimson. Ted Donato was named Ivy League Coach of the Year, and is a finalist for the same honor in the ECAC.

Junior Sean Farrell was named the Ivy League’s Player of the Year, and forward Joe Miller was awarded Rookie of the Year.

Holy Cross in semifinals

Holy Cross (15-19-3) reached the semifinals in the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament for the first time since the 2010-11 season and will play a best-of-three series against No. 1 seed RIT beginning Friday. The Crusaders went on the road for the quarterfinals and took two out of three at second seed AIC last weekend.

