Boston University women refuse to surrender to Army in overtime, advance to Patriot League championship for second time in three years

The Terriers dominated the extra period, scoring 16 straight points, including 3-pointers from Alex Giannaros, the NCAA’s leader in 3-point percentage, and Sydney Johnson, who finished with 18 points.

The Boston University senior from Winchester who played at The Rivers School scored 9 of her 18 points in the final six minutes of an 84-68 overtime win over Army in the Patriot League semifinals Thursday night at Case Gym.

After scoring BU’s final 3 points of regulation, Durant scored 6 in a row in the extra period as BU (24-7) advanced to their second league title game in three years, having lost to Lehigh, 64-54, in 2021. The Terriers’ 24 wins are the third most in program history and they finished a season sweep of Army (13-17).

BU faces second-seeded Holy Cross in Sunday’s Patriot League championship (noon, CBS Sports Network), with the winner earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Weimar led the top-seeded Terriers with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Giannaros added 15. Army, the fifth seed, got 19 points from Patriot League Rookie of the Year Reese Ericson.

The Black Knights blitzed the Terriers early, building a 15-6 lead midway through the first quarter. But BU switched up its defense, shifting into a 2-3 zone, and launched an extended 31-13 run over the next 13 minutes, including a 24-7 edge in the second quarter, to take a 37-28 lead into halftime.

BU, which has won 11 in a row at home, burst out of the locker room to start the second half a with a 7-0 surge, extending its lead to 16 in the third quarter.

But Army refused to surrender, pulling within 63-62 with five minutes to play when Sam McNaughton drilled a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound.

After an extended replay review that resulted in no call, Johnson hit a 14-foot jumper for BU, but Army’s Sabria Hunter responded with a 3-point play to knot the score at 65-all.

Durant connected on a free throw and a short hook shot from the right block, and Army got the ball back, down 3, with 40 seconds to play.

After a missed 3-pointer and an offensive rebound, Lauren Lithgow, who was scoreless up to that point, was fouled on a 3-point attempt and drained all three free throws. Johnson’s jumper in the final seconds clanged off the back of the rim.

Holy Cross pull away from Lehigh

A 1-point game at halftime, Holy Cross proved too much for third-seeded Lehigh down the stretch, outscoring them by 16 in the second half of a 71-54 win in the Patriot League semifinals at the Hart Center in Worcester.

With 27 points, including five 3-pointers, and seven rebounds from junior Bronagh Power-Cassidy and 15 points from Simone Foreman, Holy Cross (23-8) advanced to its first league championship game since 2014, when it reached the last of three straight. The Crusaders’ Patriot League tournament title came in 2007.

