Brad Marchand says his game is not where he would like it to be

“I thought I’d be kind of where I was last year, right now. And I don’t necessarily feel like that. So I still have a little ways to go before the playoffs.”

“I thought I’d feel better now than I do, to be honest with you,” Marchand told reporters Wednesday, noting that while the Bruins’ best-in-class performance has taken some of the pressure off, he is dissatisfied with his own results.

Brad Marchand is on pace for a 74-point season, which is decent considering he missed eight of the Bruins’ first nine games. Maybe a bit more than decent, since the issue that kept him out was recovery from double hip surgery.

Had he not had the surgery — a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair last May 27 — Marchand might be much worse off. The 34-year-old winger was facing an early end to his career.

“The whole point of it was longevity, to try to get four, five, six, seven years out of it, instead of having one or two left,” Marchand said in October. “The first thing the doctor told me was if I didn’t do it, I would be done in a year or two.”

Bruins teammates have had similar surgeries. Tim Thomas had a hip labrum fixed in 2010, then was lights-out in a Stanley Cup 2011 season, while Tuukka Rask’s comeback failed after he had labral repair in 2021. Before making his NHL debut with the Sabres in 2015, Linus Ullmark had double hip surgery. After Bruins goalie coach Bob Essensa introduced more flow into his game, Ullmark is running away with the Vezina Trophy.

Making butterfly saves is hell on hips, but the skating motion also stresses them. David Krejci has had impingements, or an overgrowth of bone, addressed in both hips (right in 2009, left in 2016). Team president Cam Neely retired in 1996, at age 31, partly because of hip ailments brought on by overcompensation from knee injuries.

Before his hips started barking, Marchand was among the elite point producers in the NHL. He ranked no lower than 13th in league scoring from 2016-17 until last year, finishing as high as third in the shortened 2021 season (29-40—69 in 53 games). He was fifth in 2018-19 (36-64–100), his only time reaching the century mark.

Marchand entered Thursday with 19 goals and 54 points in 54 games, tied for 63rd in NHL scoring. He was T-33 last season (32-48—80), even though he missed 12 games.

“I don’t really care about the points; it’s more about how I play,” Marchand said. “Like, if I feel like I had a really good game and I don’t have points, then I’m happy. If I have 3 points and I have a bad game, I’m not happy.

“Points I think are just more of a reflection of how good of a team we have. And everyone’s having success this year. So it’s nice, but I like to feel like I’m in control of the play when I’m on the ice and haven’t really felt like that this year [as] I have in the last six or seven years.”

Coach Jim Montgomery said Marchand, like the rest of his teammates, expects a lot from himself.

“He’s a star in the league,” Montgomery said. “I mean, when you’ve been one of f not the best left winger in the game for the past seven years … you expect a lot of yourself, you hold yourself to a high standard.”

…

Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out two of the last four games as part of the defensive rotation, was back in the lineup against the Oilers Thursday night. Grzelcyk, a left stick, was slated to start on the right side with partner Derek Forbort. Connor Clifton was a healthy scratch.

“I’ve played it before, so I know what can get you in trouble,” Grzelcyk said of skating his off side. “Sometimes the neutral zone is pretty tough when you’re on your off side and you get a pass, it’s tough to go right up. Just try to get used to it and see what happens.”

He has a similar attitude about being one of the group that has been scratched (including Forbort, Clifton, and Brandon Carlo) since the arrival of Dmitry Orlov. Montgomery has presented those days off as a time to rest and prepare for the playoffs.

“It’s a little unlikely that we’ve kind of remained healthy pretty much the whole year,” Grzelcyk said. “When you come out, you have to make sure you’re taking care of your body and using the time properly, getting the rest that you need and making sure that when you’re coming back, you have a little more jump.

“I think we all realize the reality of the situation. There’s a ton of good players and someone’s going to come out of the lineup eventually.”

…

The forward lines remained the same as they were Saturday against the Rangers, meaning A.J. Greer (3:52 of ice time that afternoon) was back in, and Jakub Lauko sat. The Bruins are likely to recall another forward for the five-game road trip that begins Sunday in Detroit … Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno remain on the shelf with knee injuries … Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl, held scoreless in Buffalo Monday, had five goals in the two games before that … Evander Kane, who missed nine games with a rib injury, was set to return to the Oilers lineup. He practiced Wednesday with center Connor McDavid and left wing Zach Hyman.