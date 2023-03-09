Tonight’s big Bruins-Oilers matchup won’t be on NESN. Here’s how to watch.

The NHL’s leading scorer, Connor McDavid, scored his 50th goal last week in a loss to the Bruins in Edmonton.

As part of ESPN’s deal with the NHL, the game will only be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu. A subscription will be required to watch the game.

Bruins fans: Keep in mind Thursday’s showdown against the Oilers won’t be on NESN.

He’ll get another chance to take down Boston when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden. And Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has a simple plan.

“Don’t let him touch the puck,” Montgomery said Wednesday. “That’s what we learned. I thought we played a really good game last time [3-2 win Feb. 27] and he still scored two goals and made three passes for one-timers.”

The Oilers lead the league in scoring both overall (252 goals) and on the road (127, a fraction below four per game) thanks mostly to McDavid, whose 54 are 10 more than No. 2, the Bruins’ David Pastrnak.

“Two of the best players in the game,” Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk said. “Obviously, Connor is doing things in the game that no one else can do. So it’s one of those things; it will be fun to play against him.

“I think it’s great for the sport when there’s teams like this going against each other — two teams fighting, especially them, to get in the playoffs. They need these points, so they’ll be ready to play, and obviously we’ve got a big challenge ahead.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.