Celtics take a small step toward regaining their swagger and realizing their best selves

The bottom-line goal was victory and the Celtics won with ease, 115-93, to snap a three-game losing streak and feel better about themselves heading into a six-game road trip.

Joe Mazzulla and his guys needed a momentum boost Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, and they played solid in stretches against an undermanned and uninterested team at TD Garden.

The foremost goal for the Celtics in the final 15 games is to regain their swagger. The second goal is to play the game the right way for longer stretches, especially during crunch time.

At this juncture, the Celtics are playing against themselves, desperately seeking their best version, the team that was the NBA’s best most of the season. They are 4-4 since the All-Star Break and have been passed by the efficient and unbreakable Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings.

Advertisement

The one feature the Bucks possess over the Celtics is the ability to remain themselves. The Bucks play the same way every night. They win being who they are. They lose being who they are. On Tuesday, the Bucks impressively won at Orlando by 11 points without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. They played their rugged style.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Tatum and the Celtics were able to right the ship Wednesday against Portland. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Celtics are capable of such consistency. They have a style when they’re playing well. As Portland coach and former Celtic Chauncey Billups astutely pointed out, the Celtics are elite when they move the ball and find the best shot. When they don’t move the ball, they are a normal team.

The Celtics have been normal more often than not lately, and a blowout win over a team that’s likely headed for the draft lottery isn’t going to change that. But it’s better than the alternative.

Boston led for the final 44 minutes and 6 seconds, limited its turnovers, took quality shots, and received balanced scoring. That’s a start.

Advertisement

Most importantly, they built a big enough lead to rest Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the fourth quarter. The intensity wavered at times because the Trail Blazers didn’t present much of a challenge.

“[Our response] was decent,” Brown said plainly. “We still didn’t have the sense of urgency I think that we need to show. But we’re taking steps in the right direction. During a long season there’s a bunch of ups and downs and I think we’re working our way up. But I still think we need a little bit more.

“Portland did us a lot of favors tonight. If they would have been ready to play, we should have been ready to match their intensity. I think we kind of played down a little bit but it’s the NBA, we found a way to win and there’s nothing to complain about.”

The positive is the Celtics didn’t blow a 20-plus point lead. The Blazers made an 18-10 run to slice the deficit to 13 late in the third period, but Tatum responded with three 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes and 12 seconds of the quarter to seal it.

It was a workmanlike win, a satisfying step forward from a team that knows it’s capable of so much more.

“The great teams stay the best version of themselves the longest,” coach Joe Mazzulla said. “And when you don’t, you have to quickly get back to who you are. That’s the goal. I don’t know if we’re going to go on a winning streak. I have no idea what’s going to happen but I know we’ve had habits we’ve had the entire year and we’ve gone through small stretches of those habits waning. Great teams just bounce back quicker and that’s important. We have to continue that for however long we’re playing.”

Advertisement

The Celtics have to look at the big picture and the short term at the same time. They want the No. 1 seed. They are two games back with one more matchup against the Bucks on March 30. They want to win every game to gain home-court advantage.

Simultaneously, they want to begin the process playing steadier and more consistent, avoiding those scoring lulls that cost them in losses to Brooklyn, New York, and Cleveland. They want to be better at the end of quarters, grab more defensive rebounds, stop relying on hero-ball threes to stave rallies, and make the extra pass to create better shots.

Joe Mazzulla directs the action during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's win. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The solution is rather simple. Better ball movement will lead to more success, but the path to mastering unselfishness can be difficult.

“As we are focusing on playing the right way, we have to continue to make [sharing the ball] the emphasis, can’t get caught up in our own stats or caught up in our own individual way of thinking,” Brown said. “At this time of the year, it’s about us. We need to display that from the top to the bottom.

Advertisement

“It’s you vs. you every single night. The opponent is there, but it’s all about us. We have to be better in spots. It starts with me and Jayson. Tonight we found a way to win, but there definitely wasn’t a tone being set. We’ve got to be better.”

Wednesday was a step forward, but a small one. The Celtics are capable of being their best selves at the right time, but that process has to be a priority because pretty good or slightly above average won’t survive in the postseason.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.