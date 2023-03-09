Freshmen Izzy Cusack and Christina Curran help fourth-seeded Canton girls’ hockey avenge loss to Algonquin, advance to Division 2 semifinals

“I kind of felt the fire that the rest of the girls that were at the Garden were feeling,” said Curran. “We wanted to beat this team so badly because of how they left us last year, so it kind of gave the freshmen a little extra boost.”

Almost a year later, the freshmen scored a goal apiece to help fourth-ranked Canton defeat No. 5 Algonquin, 3-0, in the Division 2 quarterfinals Thursday night at Canton Ice Palace, avenging last season’s defeat. The Bulldogs (18-2-4) earned a berth in the semifinals, where they will meet top-ranked Archbishop Williams (19-3-1) at Gallo Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

CANTON –– As eighth graders, Izzy Cusack and Christina Curran sat in the stands at TD Garden and watched as Algonquin bested Canton in overtime, 3-2, to win the state championship.

Canton freshman Christina Curran buried her scoring chance in net-front heavy traffic in a 3-0 victory over Algonquin. Curran and classmate Izzy Cusack helped the Bulldogs avenge a wrenching overtime loss to Algonquin in last year's state title game at TD Garden. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After reaching the semifinals for the third consecutive season, the Bulldogs have established a culture through the example set by the upperclassmen on and off the ice. It has provided the freshmen with a path to success.

“My linemates [senior captains] Audrey [Koen] and Ellie [Bohane] are so great on and off the ice — they set a great example,” said Cusack. “They help everyone and are super-positive role models.”

“They’re able to build that chemistry off the ice to translate onto the ice, where throughout this playoff run, it’s been a blessing to have so many different goal scorers,” said first-year coach Nikki Petrich.

Koen potted an empty-netter with 22.5 seconds to play and assisted on Cusack’s goal, winning the puck in the corner with a tenacious forecheck and finding the freshman alone in the slot.

Canton High goalie Carolyn Durand posted a 25-save shutout for the Bulldogs. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Senior captain Carolyn Durand posted a 25-save shutout, incorporating aggressive angles to cut down shooting lanes.

“She’s calm under pressure, she’s a great teammate, she stays focused, she comes with a purpose every game,” said defensive coach Kevin Cleary. “Any type of breakdown, we have her to save us. We try to do our best to limit those, but we’re very lucky to have her and benefit very much from having her on the team.”

The Canton girls' hockey team celebrates its banner achievement after reaching the Division 2 semifinals with its 3-0 victory over Algonquin. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

