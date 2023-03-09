Joe Carrazza, Dylan Mansur light the lamp twice for Hopkinton boys’ hockey in Division 2 quarterfinal win Norwood

The preseason promise paved the way to success, as eighth-seeded Hopkinton topped No. 17 Norwood, 5-3, in the Division 2 state quarterfinals at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. The Hillers will face Walpole in the semifinals at a time, date, and place to be announced.

The trio knew that the Hillers had the potential to be special.

Prior to the season, senior captain Joe Carrazza met with Pavit Mehra and Dylan Mansur about returning from juniors to play for Hopkinton for their senior season.

The Hillers (19-4-0) took the lead with a minute and 20 seconds to play, as Mehra snapped a pass from Mansur into the back of the net. Mehra blocked a shot, slowed at the blue line to wait for the oncoming Mansur before executing a drop pass and cutting to the net.

Advertisement

Mansur finished with a pair of goals and the aforementioned assist. Mansur acted as an extra attacker during the game, bolting up ice as counter-attacking opportunities presented themselves. Mehra assisted Mansur’s second goal, as he found the defenseman streaking to the back post for a tap-in on a cross-ice feed.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“As a defenseman, it does help to see the whole ice, sit back a bit, and pick and choose my spots to go into the lanes,” said Mansur. “When you have forwards like Pavit who can get up the ice and create plays on his own, I can fill the gaps.”

After a pair of goals in the first round and a hat trick in the second round, Carrazza stayed hot, netting a pair of goals. The senior captain ripped a shot far-side to open the scoring before potting an empty-net tally, jumping into the arms of his teammates on the bench upon clinching the victory.

“He’s our emotional leader,” said Hopkinton coach Scott Hayes. “When Joey’s going, everybody feels it and it’s impossible not to catch it. It’s a contagious thing. Joey’s been fantastic for us all season long, but he’s really picked his game in the playoffs.”

Advertisement

Division 2 State

Canton 2, Newburyport 0 — Junior Collin Blake and senior Jeffrey Chaput scored and sophomore Colin Davis notched the shutout to lead the third-ranked Bulldogs (20-4) past the No. 6 Clippers (11-10-3) in a quarterfinal matchup at Gallo Arena.

The Bulldogs have yet to allow a goal in the playoffs.

“I think it’s team defense,” said Canton coach Brian Shuman. “Every single person on that ice has their responsibilities that they have defensively. Our guys really take pride in that. I think it’s a culture that the guys have set.”

Duxbury 4, Wakefield 0 — Brendan Bonner and Tucker O’Neil scored in the first period and Brady Walsh and Cormac Weiler connected in the third for the No. 2 Dragons (18-5-2) in the quarterfinal win at The Bog. Sam Mazanec registered his third shutout of the tournament for Duxbury, which has outscored foes, 22-0.

Walpole 2, Silver Lake 1 — Jason Finkelstein accelerated through the neutral zone and scored on the rush in overtime, propelling the fourth-ranked Timberwolves (15-6-2) to a quarterfinal victory.

“A great player made a great shot and that’s what it came down to,” said Walpole coach Ron Dowd. “Like [Aiden] Dunphy for Silver Lake, your leaders, you need them to be better kids off the ice. He’s a great kid.”

Advertisement

Division 1 State

Pope Francis 3, Marshfield 2 — Nick Petkovich scored and set up another goal and Mossy Kearney provided a pair of helpers in a quarterfinal win at Olympia Rink for the fourth-ranked Cardinals (19-2-3). Ryan O’Leary and CJ Watroba each tallied.

St. John’s Prep 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Jake Vana, Ben McGilvray, Jimmy Ayers, Cam Umlah, and Will Van Sicklin each scored as the top-ranked Eagles (20-2-1) earned a quarterfinals victory at Essex Sports Center. The Eagles scored four power-play goals in the victory.

“We rely on [their experience],” said St. John’s Prep coach Kris Hanson. “These guys had success last year, not just in hockey, but two state championships for the guys on the lacrosse team. We have a lot of veteran guys with leadership ability.”

Division 3 State

Scituate 4, Essex Tech 2 — Senior Timmy Lochiatto, and juniors Dylan Richman and James Sullivan all scored, with Sullivan notching the winner, to lead the top-seeded Sailors (19-4-2) over the No. 8 Hawks (19-2-2) in a quarterfinal matchup at Hobomock Ice Arena. With the win, Scituate punched its ticket to the semifinals where it will face No. 5 seed Watertown (14-6-3).

Triton 5, Lynnfield 2 — Sophomore Luke Sullivan scored twice in the third period, including the winner, as the 10th-seeded Vikings (14-7-2) stunned the No. 2 Pioneers (20-2-1) at Stoneham Arena.

The Vikings were up 1-0 entering the third period, and scored four goals in the final 20 to put the game well in hand.

Advertisement

“We executed out game plan very well against a well-coached and good team,” said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. “A couple bounced our way, they scored two in the third after we scored two to make it 3-2, we scored about two minutes later to give us a little breathing room.”

The Vikings advance to the state semifinal round, where they will match up with No. 11 Nashoba (13-5-5), which upset third-seeded Medfield (19-3-1).

“We got to continue playing smart, focused hockey,” said Sheehan. If we continue rolling out three good lines and three solid pairs of defenders, we got the talent to keep making a run.”

Division 4 State

Grafton 4, Shawsheen 2 — Junior Zack Baker scored the winning goal, with junior Cam Michaud and senior Brady Keeler notching tallies to lead the fourth-ranked Gators (21-2) over the No. 5 Rams (18-4-1) in the quarterfinals at Buffone Arena.

Grafton faces the winner of top-seeded Norwell and No. 8 Martha’s Vineyard in the semifinals at a time, date, and location to be announced.

Cam Kerry reported from Marlborough. Correspondents Khalin Kapoor and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.