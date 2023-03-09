Momentum is all on PGA Tour’s side in its ongoing battle with LIV series

Remember, it was LIV that barreled its way into the picture promising to be “golf, but louder,” a marketing slogan coined not just to pump up its own renegade street cred but to disparage the rival PGA as old, staid and boring. But in a series of responses that can be viewed as anything from blatant imitation to smart business practice, the PGA Tour has turned up the volume loud enough to drown out the pesky overseas upstart, instituting a series of big-money, exclusive tournaments for its best players, a top-tier opportunity very much like the LIV model.

Golf’s fight is far from over, but here we are: The PGA Tour keeps getting louder, and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series recedes ever more quietly into the background.

The changes are far from flawless, bringing their own set of problems for tour commissioner Jay Monahan to solve. From disgruntled tournament sponsors fearing loss of interest if they aren’t designated stops for the best players, to frustrated golfers on the wrong side of an emerging caste system who fear being thwarted for potential advancement, the PGA Tour has plenty of kinks to work out. In spite of that, it is making clear that the loyalists who hung around ended up with a much better deal than those who walked away.

Rumors have been circulating this week — from Florida, where The Players Championship got under way Thursday — that some of the defectors are experiencing buyer’s remorse. At the tournament that loves to bill itself as the fifth major, the absence of defending champion Cam Smith, now with LIV, underscored a contentious conversation that had PGA stalwarts Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm acknowledging LIV’s influence on the lucrative PGA changes.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie: I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf,” McIlroy said, a sentiment Rahm echoed by saying, “Without LIV Golf, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Bottomless funds were always LIV’s greatest lure, even while Greg Norman et al tried to insist it was about golfers having more control over their schedules (they seem to have less), having more time to themselves (even as they fight for the right to play on all tours, including the PGA and DP World, and in all four majors), or trying to convince us that a game and career built on individual goals is somehow now fulfilled by playing on a team. If the PGA even approaches the money, the rest of those claims are just noise.

Like the original XFL, which made it through 12 whole weeks in its debut 2001 season, some changes can stick. You can thank the XFL, back for a redux this year, for the NFL’s embrace of skycams and miked-up players. But much the way the XFL tried to sell itself as the entertaining alternative to the No Fun League, it ultimately failed because it was an inferior product.

The PGA can play the same waiting game. With the best players still pushing each other, with them having to earn their way into the top tier based on results, with world ranking points for the taking to maintain an entry into the majors, the PGA can eventually starve LIV of oxygen.

All of which is why, for now, Monahan continues to insist that nothing has changed his hard “no” to the possibility of a pathway back to the PGA Tour for anyone with second thoughts. Those players are going to end up missing the PGA far more than the PGA misses them.

Still, we should add that to the list of questions Monahan eventually will have to face, somewhere beyond the serious courtroom battles that still lie ahead, somewhere deeper than the social media sniping that continues between the sides, somewhere on a negotiating table that eventually will declare the PGA product the winner by a knockout.

One thing about sports is that you can’t fake relevancy, and LIV’s product just isn’t relevant enough to make any real dent in the field.

Its second season began recently in Mexico under the same noxious cloud of Norman’s hyperbole. LIV’s leader promised a huge 2023, with up to seven new players from the world’s top 20 signing with LIV, with his choice of multiple television networks vying for the rights to broadcast his three-day, no-cut, invite-only tournaments, and with LIV’s team format skyrocketing interest despite a convoluted, confusing format.

But again, here we are: LIV added zero top 20 golfers, topping out with No. 24 Thomas Pieters. The television “contract” went to the CW, a network with no discernible history of broadcasting sports, with reports of a comparatively negligible financial outlay of its own and an early-round commitment available only on an app.

Oh, and in case you missed it, the league’s chief financial officer, one of the few executives with a hefty sports résumé, left the company, and a LIV host course is under investigation by the Arizona Department of Agriculture for chopping down two protected saguaro cactuses to make room for temporary hospitality tents.

It’s as if Norman is trying yet again to win the Masters — it’s overhyped but under-delivered.

Seriously, why would anyone still be drawn to watch LIV? Moving beyond the initial revulsion of being financially beholden to a government rife with human rights atrocities — not simply associated with them through sponsorship affiliations or hosting opportunities, as many sports are, but fully in partnership with a regime that even LIV original Phil Mickelson admitted were “scary [expletives]” — this one looks like a knockout.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.