Nobles junior forward Grace Oliver is the state’s Gatorade Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year

ESPN ranks Oliver as the No. 60 prospect in the Class of 2024.

A 6-foot-2 wing who is a transfer from Norwell High, Oliver averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field, leading Nobles to a 29-3 record and the NEPSAC Class AA championship.

Junior Grace Oliver is the fourth athlete from Noble & Greenough to be named Gatorade Massachusetts Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year, and the second in three years after Caroline Ducharme earned the award in consecutive seasons (2019-2020, 2020-21).

“She’s a matchup nightmare because of her size, handle, and ability to shoot the ball,” said St. Luke’s coach Matthew Ward. “She’s incredible. Just a really tough player. The biggest thing is, she’s smart enough to figure out the right matchup, and then beat you.”

Oliver has maintained an A average and she volunteers locally with The Cotting School, a non-profit supporting students with intellectual and physical challenges. She will receive a grant to give to one of Gatorade’s social impact partners via the Play it Forward initiative.

When it comes to coaching, Peter Bush has learned from the best.

The Swampscott native and former three-sport star for the Big Blue is taking over as head football coach after 12 years as the program’s defensive coordinator and special teams coach. He succeeds Bob Serino, who stepped down after an eight-year run that included consecutive Division 5 titles.

Bush, 43, played quarterback and football for his father, Bob Bush, who started as an assistant at Swampscott in 1974 and served as head coach from 1987-1998. In his senior year in 1997, Bush led Swampscott to a share of the Northeastern Conference title and an EMass D3 Super Bowl appearance.

Bush also played basketball for 22-year-coach Brian Bagley and baseball for Frank DeFelice, who won 465 games over 35 years at Swampscott. He went on to play defensive back for four years at New Hampshire, and considered playing baseball as well if not for the fact that the university cut the program in 1997.

After graduating in 2001, he spent five years as an assistant at Dover High in N.H., then coached for four years at Danvers. Super Bowl winning coach Steve Dembowski hired Bush as a defensive coordinator in 2011 and worked closely with him for four years before moving on to Milton.

“I grew up around athletics,” said Bush, who also coaches track and works as a physical education teacher at his alma mater.

“Obviously my dad was the head coach, but I had a a lot of great mentors. The lessons I’ve learned have really formed the way I approach things to this day. So I’m really thankful for the people that got me in this spot.”

▪ Quincy hired former Patriots linebacker Vernon Crawford as football head coach. A former head coach at Seekonk and Randolph, Crawford also worked as an assistant at Curry College and most recently, at St. Raphael Academy (R.I.). A Texas native, Crawford played at Florida State and drafted in the fifth round by the Patriots in 1997. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker played three seasons in New England before finishing his career with the Packers in 2000. In addition to his stints coaching at the high school and collegiate level, Crawford has coached the Boston Renegades women’s football team since 2016.

▪ TJ Byrne has taken the helm at Hingham after a five-year run at Weymouth, where he steered the Wildcats to a pair of postseason berths. He will replace Mark Nutley, who stepped down after four seasons.

“Coach Byrne has proven that he can develop strong cultures which have led to success on the field,” said Hingham athletic director Jim Quatromoni. “He truly recognizes the role of athletics in helping student-athletes achieve the best versions of themselves.”

A Hingham resident, Byrne is a Massachusetts State trooper.

▪ Sandwich hired Robert Lomp to replace Matt MaClean as football coach. Lomp graduated from UMass Dartmouth and posted 14 consecutive winning seasons as head coach at Apponequet from 2001-2014, earning five conference titles and posting an 11-0 record in 2008. Lomp also led Wareham to back-to-back South Coast Conference titles in two seasons and spent four years as an assistant at Mass Maritime from 2018-2021 . . . Robb McCoy is now at the helm at Medway. The coaching veteran began his career in 2001, spending stints at Bishop Feehan, Norton, Durfee, and Attleboro.

Notables

▪ Dennis-Yarmouth will induct its inaugural class into the school’s athletic hall of fame on Saturday, April 29th, at the Eagle Nest Restaurant at Dennis Pines GC.

The inductees: Brad Sprinkle (Class of 1974, soccer, basketball, record holder in track); Sally Quinlan (1979, field hockey, basketball, 2-time girls’ individual golf champion who later played on the LPGA Tour); Merrill “Red” Wilson (posthumously, boys’ basketball and baseball coach, longtime DY athletic director, member of the Cape Cod Baseball League Hall of Fame); Kim Judge Dean (1987, field hockey, cross-country, basketball, softball, and track, where she was the 1986 and 1987 state and New England 2-mile champion; ran at North Carolina State); Coach Walter Hewins (led the undefeated 1960 Class D football team; created the Cape Cod Individual High School Golf Championship); Walter Skip Daley (1960, three-sport athlete, attended Springfield College; killed in action in Vietnam in 1968; senior scholar-athlete award named in his honor); Coach Alan Carlsen (posthumously, cross-country, winter track, and spring track; member of the Massachusetts Track Coaches Hall of Fame; Alison Adams (1983, all-league in field hockey, basketball, and softball; currently a math teacher at DY); Coach Joseph Aldridge (posthumously, boys’ soccer coach for 23 years, with one losing season and the boys’ tennis coach); Coach Fran Woods (field hockey, softball, girls’ basketball, and girls’ tennis from the mid 1960s to late 1970s).

Tickets ($50) will be available to the public on March 20, by emailing D-Y athletic director Mary O’Connor (oconnormb@dy-regional.k12.ma.us.)

▪ Charlestown unveiled a tribute plaque to legendary boys’ basketball coach Jack O’Brien prior to an 87-45 win over Dartmouth Tuesday in the Division 2 Round of 16. O’Brien spent 13 seasons at Charlestown, winning five Boston City League titles and five state titles, including four straight from 2000-03. O’Brien also won a state title at Salem in 1990 and posted a 422-74 career record.

▪ Per the MIAA volleyball committee, the cutoff for the boys’ regular season will be May 24, the Friday before Memorial Day.

Seedings will be announced the day after the holiday on the 28th, with the statewide tournament opening two days later on the 30th and state finals scheduled for June 13.

This fall, the girls’ volleyball regular season will also run for 10 weeks before a cutoff date on Oct 25, followed by seedings Oct 28 and preliminary games to start the statewide tournament Oct 30. The state finals would be Nov 18 and 19.











