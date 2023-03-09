Patrick McEnroe chosen new Tennis Hall of Fame president

NEWPORT, R.I. — Former player and current TV analyst Patrick McEnroe will be the new president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and USTA Foundation chief executive Dan Faber was chosen as the Hall’s new CEO.

The Hall announced the appointments on Thursday and said McEnroe and Faber will begin their roles on May 1.

Todd Martin resigned as CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame in October after nearly a decade in the post.